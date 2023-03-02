About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Media March 2, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

MSG Networks Launching New Streaming Service, MSG+

Fans will be able to watch Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks via MSG+, launching this summer. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
The new streaming option — available this summer — will allow fans to watch the Knicks and Rangers, as well as the Islanders, Sabres, and Devils.

The Knicks just rallied off their seventh straight win to maintain their positioning as the current No. 5 seed and the scorching Rangers acquired four-time All-Star Patrick Kane in a blockbuster trade. Safe to say, it’s a good time to be a fan of the professional sports teams who play at Madison Square Garden.

Things only got better for cord-cutting fans of said teams. James Dolan’s MSG Networks announced that it’ll be launching its own streaming service — MSG+ — this summer. It goes beyond just those two teams at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, too. MSG+ will also give the Islanders, the Buffalo Sabres, and the New Jersey Devils a platform for cord-cutters.

Here’s what the plan looks like:

  • $9.99 per game
  • $29.99 per month
  • $309.99 per year

Dolan’s taking a similar approach to New England Sports Networks’ strategy from 2022 when it launched direct-to-consumer streaming services for the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. Those services included two packages — priced at $29.99 per month or $329.99 per year.

In addition to the new innovation, MSG Networks recently said it launched a free, ad-supported streaming TV channel called “MSG SportsZone” which will host sports betting shows and classic games.

Expect to see more in this space. Nielsen reported that streaming accounted for a record-breaking 34.8% share of total television consumption in the US during July 2022, exceeding cable (34.4%) and broadcast (21.6%). That’s not mentioning further innovations from MSG Networks and Steve Ballmer’s ClipperVision streaming platform for the Los Angeles Clippers.

More on Sports Media:

Exclusive
Media March 1, 2023

Welcome to ‘Podcast P with Paul George’

The new show features the Clippers star talking hoops, family, pop culture, and more alongside co-hosts and best friends Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford. It’s not quite time for Playoff P just yet. But…

Buffalo SabresJames DolanMSG+StreamingNew York KnicksMadison Square GardenNew Jersey DevilsNew York Rangers
About The Author
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.