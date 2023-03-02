Fans will be able to watch Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks via MSG+, launching this summer. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The new streaming option — available this summer — will allow fans to watch the Knicks and Rangers, as well as the Islanders, Sabres, and Devils.

The Knicks just rallied off their seventh straight win to maintain their positioning as the current No. 5 seed and the scorching Rangers acquired four-time All-Star Patrick Kane in a blockbuster trade. Safe to say, it’s a good time to be a fan of the professional sports teams who play at Madison Square Garden.

Things only got better for cord-cutting fans of said teams. James Dolan’s MSG Networks announced that it’ll be launching its own streaming service — MSG+ — this summer. It goes beyond just those two teams at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, too. MSG+ will also give the Islanders, the Buffalo Sabres, and the New Jersey Devils a platform for cord-cutters.

Here’s what the plan looks like:

$9.99 per game

$29.99 per month

$309.99 per year

MSG+ is going to be the first RSN to sell single games, not just monthly or yearlong packages, on its DTC offering.



MSG+ will be free for anyone who is already a paying subscriber for a TV service that has MSG Network, the company said. It will also replace MSG Go https://t.co/no5EHqj7Mj — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 1, 2023

Dolan’s taking a similar approach to New England Sports Networks’ strategy from 2022 when it launched direct-to-consumer streaming services for the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. Those services included two packages — priced at $29.99 per month or $329.99 per year.

In addition to the new innovation, MSG Networks recently said it launched a free, ad-supported streaming TV channel called “MSG SportsZone” which will host sports betting shows and classic games.

Expect to see more in this space. Nielsen reported that streaming accounted for a record-breaking 34.8% share of total television consumption in the US during July 2022, exceeding cable (34.4%) and broadcast (21.6%). That’s not mentioning further innovations from MSG Networks and Steve Ballmer’s ClipperVision streaming platform for the Los Angeles Clippers.