From Nike and Adidas to Vans, Air Jordan, New Balance, and beyond, check out the full rundown of the biggest sneaker companies by market share.

When it comes to footwear and sports apparel, there’s only one king — and while Nike’s rip-roaring worldwide ascent didn’t end up making Spencer Haywood a billionaire, you can’t argue with the singularity of the Swoosh across what is now several distinct generations.

These days, Nike is actually bigger than Nike. Under the Phil Knight-founded outfit’s corporate umbrella, you’ll also find Jordan Brand and Converse. Taken together, you’re looking at about a third of the overall market share of a worldwide sneaker business that will soon exceed $100 billion in annual revenue.

So, is anyone really nipping at Nike’s heels, or is this a race for second place?

Featuring 2022 industry data via Statista Market Insights, take a closer look at the most popular sneaker brands doing business around the globe.

Biggest Sneaker Companies by Market Share

RANK BRAND COMPANY TYPE MARKET SHARE 1 Nike Public 18% 2 Air Jordan Subsidiary

(Nike, Inc.) 11% 3 Adidas Public 9% t-4 Skechers Public 7% t-4 Vans Subsidiary

(VF Corp.) 7% 6 MoonStar Private 5% t-7 Converse Subsidiary

(Nike, Inc.) 4% t-7 New Balance Private 4%

