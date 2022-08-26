ONE Championship makes its debut on Prime Video with a Mighty Mouse vs. Moraes flyweight title rematch! Check out the latest betting odds ahead of a packed night of fights.

Singapore-based combat sports promotion ONE Championship has spent the past couple of years steadily building toward a bang-bang live debut on US soil. And while company VP Rich Franklin told Boardroom that day isn’t likely to come until 2023, the MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling party is set to score a live streaming breakthrough Friday night with an assist from Amazon.

Welcome to ONE on Prime Video 1, which features a tasty Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title rematch at the top of the card. In April of 2021, Moreas handed “Mighty Mouse” — the longtime UFC flyweight champ and an all-time legend in the sport — the first knockout loss of his career.

Suffice to say that there’s a ton on the line at Singapore Indoor Stadium — let’s dive into the action, which all begins at 8 p.m. ET.

How to bet on ONE Championship

Currently, most of the top US-based sportsbooks don’t offer betting markets on ONE Championship MMA. Betway is an exception, and is available to bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

ONE Championship: Moraes vs. Johnson 2 Betting Odds

All odds via Betway as of Aug. 26 unless otherwise noted.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes odds

ONE Flyweight World Championship

Moraes: -137

Johnson: +110

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko odds

Heavyweight bout

Almeida: -400

Grishenko: +300

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli odds

Heavyweight bout

Aliakbari: -138

Cerilli: +110

Heqin Lin vs. Itsuki Hirata odds

Atomweight bout

Lin: +275

Hirata: -350

NOTE: Odds via BestFightOdds

Iuri Lapicus vs. Zebaztian Kadestam odds

Welterweight bout

Lapicus: -105

Kadestam: -120

How to Watch ONE Championship

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will stream live in the United Sates on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 26. The lead card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET.

Viewers outside the United States can watch the lead card on ONE Championship’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, and the main card on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.