Destanni Henderson, Caroline Ducharme Named Moolah Kicks Brand Ambassadors

Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson and UConn's Caroline Ducharme have signed on with the sneaker brand built for women athletes. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire)

Henderson and Ducharme come on as Moolah Kicks prepares to launch its Neovolt Pro sneaker this week.

Moolah Kicks, the first basketball sneaker brand built exclusively for women, has brought on UConn guard Caroline Ducharme and Indiana Fever rookie guard Destanni Henderson as brand ambassadors as the company launches its new Neovolt Pro shoe.

The two players met in last season’s national championship game where Henderson’s South Carolina Gamecocks took down Ducharme and the Huskies to capture the program’s second title. Now, they’ll both sport sneakers made specifically to help elevate their performance.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I love the fact that Moolah Kicks is a women-owned brand dedicated to making premium performance basketball shoes exclusively for women and girls,” Henderson said in a press release. “The shoes are more comfortable than anything I have ever worn before, and the quality is definitely there.”

Henderson would know a thing or two about quality. She launched her Clothing by HP line during the pandemic, even before the NCAA adopted NIL rules permitting her to profit off her creativity. Her brand now makes shirts, sweatpants, shorts, jackets, and more.

Moolah Kicks says that in launching the Neovolt Pro, available exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods in retail and online this week, it hopes to set a new standard in not just performance, but injury prevention for young female athletes. Moolah Kicks built the shoe specifically to fit the female foot form with a webbing lacing system that provides custom fit and comfort. It also engineered a midsole meant to enable a faster push-off and a stability control heel clip that provides a quick first step.

Image courtesy of Moolah Kicks

For Ducharme, it’s a shoe she can work out in as she looks to build on a standout freshman season.

“I love that Moolah Kicks is a brand that exclusively supports and elevates women’s basketball,” she said in the release. “Having shoes that are made specifically for women’s feet makes a huge difference. They are so comfortable, I love playing in them.”

UConn is a Nike school, so don’t expect Ducharme to wear the Neovolt Pro in primetime anytime soon. Brands, however, have gravitated toward her as she shines at the most recognizable women’s basketball program in the country. Ducharme, an Excel Sports Management client, has also signed name, image, and likeness deals with Bumble, Degree, ISlide, and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

The Neovolt Pro will retail for $125 in four colorways: Black/Gold, Navy/Blue, White/Silver, and Orange/Pink.

