MLS & EA Extend Partnership

The deal will keep EA Sports as an official partner of MLS and eMLS ahead of FIFA 23’s Sept. 30 release.

Major League Soccer and Electronic Arts have announced an extension of their long-term deal that maintains EA’s status as an official partner of MLS and official esports league eMLS.

Fans and gamers alike will be able to compete with MLS teams, players, and stadiums when FIFA 23 — the last installment of the series as we know it — is released on Sept. 30 ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, deepening the in-game integration.

“As Major League Soccer continues to experience a period of incredible growth and innovation focused on the fan experience, we are proud to partner with EA to engage the next generation of fans and our passionate supporters,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS’ senior vice president of consumer products. “We look forward to collaborating with EA to raise soccer’s engagement to a whole new level through innovative and best-in-class experiences.”

As part of the multi-year pact, EA will continue to serve as an official partner of eMLS League Series 1 and 2 and for eMLS Cup, all of which are built on EA Sports’ global football franchise. This new extension will also include social media campaigns across MLS and club channels, and co-marketing initiatives between MLS and EA.

“We’re always looking to create deeper connections with partners who innovate in service of the next generation of football fan” said David Jackson, EA Sports FIFA’s VP of Brand. “This important partnership leverages the bold moves being made by MLS during a period of immense growth for the league, while supporting EA Sports’ mission to better serve football fans in ever more authentic and immersive ways.”