2022 MLS Cup Final: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Odds & Prop Bets

Western Conference champions LAFC take on Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup Final on Nov. 5. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

And just like that, we’re down to two. The 2022 MLS Cup Final is upon us, and we’re guaranteed a second consecutive first-time champion in the US and Canada’s premier soccer competition.

(And not for nothing, we’ve broken a seven-year streak of the Final featuring either the Portland Timbers or Seattle Sounders.)

Saturday’s combatants both happen to be the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, featuring sound roster construction and no obvious weaknesses. And while Los Angeles FC has a notable edge as it relates to pure star power — Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale have global credentials of the head-turning variety — Philadelphia Union are a ruthlessly stingy defensive team, allowing just 26 goals in 34 regular-season games.

With that in mind, who’s gonna win this whole thing?

Ahead of Saturday’s Major League Soccer finale in Los Angeles, let’s check out the latest LAFC vs. Philadelphia MLS Cup Final odds and curated prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Odds to Win

Moneyline (after 90 minutes)

LAFC: -130

Philadelphia Union: +280

Tie: +290

To lift the MLS Cup

LAFC: -250

Philadelphia Union: +198

Tie no bet

LAFC: -250

Philadelphia Union: +205

2022 MLS Cup Final Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 0.5: -3500

UNDER 0.5: +1500

OVER 1.5: -600

UNDER 1.5: +410

OVER 2.5: -166

UNDER 2.5: +136

OVER 3.5: +154

UNDER 3.5: -190

Correct score combinations

LAFC to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0: +310

LAFC to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1: +350

LAFC to win 3-2, 4-2, or 5-2: +1200

LAFC to win by any other score: +1300

Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +440

Any other draw: +900

Philadelphia to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0: +850

Philadelphia to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1: +850

Philadelphia to win 3-2, 4-2, or 5-2: +2400

Philadelphia to win by any other score: +4700

Will both teams score?

YES: -182

NO: +144

Time of first goal by time interval

1st to 10th minute: +290

11th to 20th minute: +350

21st to 30th minute: +500

31st to 40th minute: +650

41st minute to halftime: +1300

No goal: +1500

Philadelphia vs. LAFC Player Prop Bets

Anytime goalscorer

Gareth Bale: -120

Carlos Vela: -110

Cristian Arango: +100

Denis Bouanga: +190

Cal Jennings: +200

Kwadwo Opoku: +210

Danny Trejo: +250

Mikael Uhre: +250

Jose Cifuentes: +270

Latif Blessing: +290

Daniel Gazdag: +270

Julian Carranza: +280

Cristian Tello: +320

Cory Burke: +310

Giorgio Chiellini: +420

Alejandro Bedoya: +470

Quinn Sullivan: +500

First goalscorer

Gareth Bale: +310

Carlos Vela: +330

Cristian Arango: +360

Denis Bouanga: +600

Cal Jennings: +600

Kwadwo Opoku: +650

Danny Trejo: +750

Mikael Uhre: +800

Daniel Gazdag: +800

Jose Cifuentes: +800

Julian Carranza: +850

Latif Blessing: +850

Cristian Tello: +900

Cory Burke: +900

The 2022 MLS Cup Final kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5 on FOX.

