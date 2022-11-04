2022 MLS Cup Final: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Odds & Prop Bets

Get the latest MLS Cup Final odds and curated props for Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC via our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
And just like that, we’re down to two. The 2022 MLS Cup Final is upon us, and we’re guaranteed a second consecutive first-time champion in the US and Canada’s premier soccer competition.
(And not for nothing, we’ve broken a seven-year streak of the Final featuring either the Portland Timbers or Seattle Sounders.)
Saturday’s combatants both happen to be the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, featuring sound roster construction and no obvious weaknesses. And while Los Angeles FC has a notable edge as it relates to pure star power — Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale have global credentials of the head-turning variety — Philadelphia Union are a ruthlessly stingy defensive team, allowing just 26 goals in 34 regular-season games.
With that in mind, who’s gonna win this whole thing?
Ahead of Saturday’s Major League Soccer finale in Los Angeles, let’s check out the latest LAFC vs. Philadelphia MLS Cup Final odds and curated prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Odds to Win
Moneyline (after 90 minutes)
LAFC: -130
Philadelphia Union: +280
Tie: +290
To lift the MLS Cup
LAFC: -250
Philadelphia Union: +198
Tie no bet
LAFC: -250
Philadelphia Union: +205
2022 MLS Cup Final Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 0.5: -3500
UNDER 0.5: +1500
OVER 1.5: -600
UNDER 1.5: +410
OVER 2.5: -166
UNDER 2.5: +136
OVER 3.5: +154
UNDER 3.5: -190
Correct score combinations
LAFC to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0: +310
LAFC to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1: +350
LAFC to win 3-2, 4-2, or 5-2: +1200
LAFC to win by any other score: +1300
Draw 0-0 or 1-1: +440
Any other draw: +900
Philadelphia to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0: +850
Philadelphia to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1: +850
Philadelphia to win 3-2, 4-2, or 5-2: +2400
Philadelphia to win by any other score: +4700
Will both teams score?
YES: -182
NO: +144
Time of first goal by time interval
1st to 10th minute: +290
11th to 20th minute: +350
21st to 30th minute: +500
31st to 40th minute: +650
41st minute to halftime: +1300
No goal: +1500
Philadelphia vs. LAFC Player Prop Bets
Anytime goalscorer
Gareth Bale: -120
Carlos Vela: -110
Cristian Arango: +100
Denis Bouanga: +190
Cal Jennings: +200
Kwadwo Opoku: +210
Danny Trejo: +250
Mikael Uhre: +250
Jose Cifuentes: +270
Latif Blessing: +290
Daniel Gazdag: +270
Julian Carranza: +280
Cristian Tello: +320
Cory Burke: +310
Giorgio Chiellini: +420
Alejandro Bedoya: +470
Quinn Sullivan: +500
First goalscorer
Gareth Bale: +310
Carlos Vela: +330
Cristian Arango: +360
Denis Bouanga: +600
Cal Jennings: +600
Kwadwo Opoku: +650
Danny Trejo: +750
Mikael Uhre: +800
Daniel Gazdag: +800
Jose Cifuentes: +800
Julian Carranza: +850
Latif Blessing: +850
Cristian Tello: +900
Cory Burke: +900
The 2022 MLS Cup Final kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5 on FOX.
