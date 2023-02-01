FC Dallas' Sebastian Lletget is the first active MLS Player to launch investment firm. (Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

The all-new video series premieres with USMNT and FC Dallas star Sebastian Lletget, the first active MLS player to start his own venture investment firm.

Before the 2023 Major League Soccer season begins on Feb. 25, Boardroom is taking the game outside the painted lines.

Today, we’re proud to announce that we’ve partnered with MLS on an exclusive four-part video series entitled Beyond the Pitch, which highlights the biggest plays made by the league’s most distinctive, distinguished stars away from the field of play.

For Episode 1, we caught up with Sebastian Lletget of FC Dallas and the US Men’s National Team to learn more about 1Seven Ventures — the first venture fund founded by an active MLS player — and his growing passion for investing in an ever-evolving landscape.

“I wanna be part of building something. Even if it’s a small share of something. I want to progress,” Lletget said.

Fans can watch episodes for FREE on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass by clicking here. New content will be dropping every month — stay tuned!

Click here to sign up for MLS Season Pass today.

Read More: