Execs & Entrepreneurs February 1, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Boardroom & Major League Soccer Are Going ‘Beyond the Pitch’

FC Dallas' Sebastian Lletget is the first active MLS Player to launch investment firm. (Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)
The all-new video series premieres with USMNT and FC Dallas star Sebastian Lletget, the first active MLS player to start his own venture investment firm.

Before the 2023 Major League Soccer season begins on Feb. 25, Boardroom is taking the game outside the painted lines.

Today, we’re proud to announce that we’ve partnered with MLS on an exclusive four-part video series entitled Beyond the Pitch, which highlights the biggest plays made by the league’s most distinctive, distinguished stars away from the field of play.

For Episode 1, we caught up with Sebastian Lletget of FC Dallas and the US Men’s National Team to learn more about 1Seven Ventures — the first venture fund founded by an active MLS player — and his growing passion for investing in an ever-evolving landscape.

“I wanna be part of building something. Even if it’s a small share of something. I want to progress,” Lletget said.

Fans can watch episodes for FREE on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass by clicking here. New content will be dropping every month — stay tuned!

Click here to sign up for MLS Season Pass today.

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.