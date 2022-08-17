2022 MLS All-Stars: The League’s Best Sound Off

Ever wonder how Darlington Nagbe gets hyped up before a match? Or who Brandon Vazquez thinks is the best-dressed player in MLS? Boardroom has answers.
Before a thrilling 2-1 win last week over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United’s beautiful Allianz Field in St. Paul, Major League Soccer‘s All-Stars exited the practice pitch in nearby Blaine to talk about everything from their favorite athlete in a different sport, the worst thing they ever spent money on, who the greatest soccer player of all time is, and more.
Here’s what the best players in MLS had to say.
Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in a different sport?
Minnesota United goalie Dayne St. Clair: LeBron James
Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe: LeBron James
Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin: LeBron
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez: [Novak] Djokovic
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman: Tiger Woods
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira: LeBron, Steph [Curry.]
FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola: LeBron James
New York City Football Club goalie Sean Johnson: Ja Morant
What song gets you most hyped up for a big match?
Darlington Nagbe: Anything Drake
DeAndre Yedlin: Lil Baby, “In A Minute”
Brandon Vazquez: “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
Walker Zimmerman: “Welcome To The Jungle,” [Guns N’ Roses]
Dayne St. Clair: “30,000 ft,” NorthSideBenji
Paul Arriola: “Te Bote,” Anuel AA, Bad Bunny
Sean Johnson: “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” Travis Scott
What’s the worst thing you ever spent money on?
Darlington Nagbe: A car
DeAndre Yedlin: Michael Kors duffel bag
Brandon Vazquez: Excessive sneakers. I have too many.
Walker Zimmerman: Lottery ticket that didn’t hit
Dayne St. Clair: A car. It’s a depreciating asset
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris: Clothes that I never ended up wearing
Jesus Ferreira: Probably some Yeezys that I got dirty really fast
Paul Arriola: Some shoes I wore like once and never worn them again
Sean Johnson: A giant beanbag that sat in my living room for probably three years and never got used
Which current Premier League player would you most want to come to MLS right now?
DeAndre Yedlin: Allan Saint-Maximin
Darlington Nagbe: [Cristiano] Ronaldo
Brandon Vazquez: Cristiano Ronaldo
Walker Zimmerman: Cristiano
Dayne St. Clair: [Aaron] Ramsdale
Jordan Morris: Harry Kane
Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela: Cristiano Ronaldo
Jesus Ferreira: [Kevin] De Bruyne
Paul Arriola: Mo Salah
Sean Johnson: Harry Kane
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Cristiano Ronaldo
Who’s the best dressed player in MLS?
Walker Zimmerman: Paul Arriola
Brandon Vazquez: DeAndre Yedlin
DeAndre Yedlin: I’d have to give it to myself
Dayne St. Clair: Kellyn Acosta
Jordan Morris: Paul Arriola
Paul Arriola: Kellyn Acosta
Sean Johnson: My boy Sebastian Ibeagha
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Chicharito Hernandez
Who’s the greatest soccer player of all time?
Jesus Ferreira: [Lionel] Messi
Carlos Vela: Messi
Jordan Morris: Messi
Dayne St. Clair: Messi
Walker Zimmerman: Messi
Brandon Vazquez: Messi
DeAndre Yedlin: Messi
Darlington Nagbe: Messi
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Ronaldo, fenomeno
Sean Johnson: Messi
Paul Arriola: For me, David Beckham