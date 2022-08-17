2022 MLS All-Stars: The League’s Best Sound Off

Ever wonder how Darlington Nagbe gets hyped up before a match? Or who Brandon Vazquez thinks is the best-dressed player in MLS? Boardroom has answers.

Before a thrilling 2-1 win last week over the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United’s beautiful Allianz Field in St. Paul, Major League Soccer‘s All-Stars exited the practice pitch in nearby Blaine to talk about everything from their favorite athlete in a different sport, the worst thing they ever spent money on, who the greatest soccer player of all time is, and more.

Here’s what the best players in MLS had to say.

Who’s your favorite athlete to watch in a different sport?

Minnesota United goalie Dayne St. Clair: LeBron James

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe: LeBron James

Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin: LeBron

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez: [Novak] Djokovic

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman: Tiger Woods

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira: LeBron, Steph [Curry.]

FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola: LeBron James

New York City Football Club goalie Sean Johnson: Ja Morant

What song gets you most hyped up for a big match?

Darlington Nagbe: Anything Drake

DeAndre Yedlin: Lil Baby, “In A Minute”

Brandon Vazquez: “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny

Walker Zimmerman: “Welcome To The Jungle,” [Guns N’ Roses]

Dayne St. Clair: “30,000 ft,” NorthSideBenji

Paul Arriola: “Te Bote,” Anuel AA, Bad Bunny

Sean Johnson: “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” Travis Scott



What’s the worst thing you ever spent money on?

Darlington Nagbe: A car

DeAndre Yedlin: Michael Kors duffel bag

Brandon Vazquez: Excessive sneakers. I have too many.

Walker Zimmerman: Lottery ticket that didn’t hit

Dayne St. Clair: A car. It’s a depreciating asset

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris: Clothes that I never ended up wearing

Jesus Ferreira: Probably some Yeezys that I got dirty really fast

Paul Arriola: Some shoes I wore like once and never worn them again

Sean Johnson: A giant beanbag that sat in my living room for probably three years and never got used

Which current Premier League player would you most want to come to MLS right now?

DeAndre Yedlin: Allan Saint-Maximin

Darlington Nagbe: [Cristiano] Ronaldo

Brandon Vazquez: Cristiano Ronaldo

Walker Zimmerman: Cristiano

Dayne St. Clair: [Aaron] Ramsdale

Jordan Morris: Harry Kane

Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela: Cristiano Ronaldo

Jesus Ferreira: [Kevin] De Bruyne

Paul Arriola: Mo Salah

Sean Johnson: Harry Kane

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Cristiano Ronaldo

Who’s the best dressed player in MLS?

Walker Zimmerman: Paul Arriola

Brandon Vazquez: DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin: I’d have to give it to myself

Dayne St. Clair: Kellyn Acosta

Jordan Morris: Paul Arriola

Paul Arriola: Kellyn Acosta

Sean Johnson: My boy Sebastian Ibeagha

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Chicharito Hernandez

Who’s the greatest soccer player of all time?

Jesus Ferreira: [Lionel] Messi

Carlos Vela: Messi

Jordan Morris: Messi

Dayne St. Clair: Messi

Walker Zimmerman: Messi

Brandon Vazquez: Messi

DeAndre Yedlin: Messi

Darlington Nagbe: Messi

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: Ronaldo, fenomeno

Sean Johnson: Messi

Paul Arriola: For me, David Beckham