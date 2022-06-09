MixedByAli Takes NoName Recordings to Interscope

Wednesday’s announcement was accompanied by the arrival of “Jealousy” by Shady Blu, the first NoName track released in conjunction with Interscope.

Derek Ali, a prolific audio engineer best known as MixedByAli, officially aligned his NoName Recordings with Interscope Geffen A&M Records on Wednesday.

“Under the partnership, Ali and longtime business partner Dan Maynard will sign and develop talent alongside the John Janick-led record label,” Billboard exclusively revealed.

MixedByAli is an acclaimed audio engineer long associated as the in-house mixer for Top Dawg Entertainment. The California native has three Grammy Awards to his name for his involvement with Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN.

Wednesday’s announcement was accompanied by “Jealousy” by Shady Blu — the first song released by NoName in conjunction with Interscope Records.

NoName Recordings has been making a name for itself since Ali and Maynard launched it last November. Malik Moses was simultaneously unveiled as NoName’s first artist. “Show Me Something,” the rising Baltimore artist’s debut single featuring Bas of Dreamville, was released, with the cinematic music video arriving in January.

The artistic nuance involved with “Show Me Something” speaks directly to what Ali envisions actualizing for other artists in partnership with Interscope moving forward.

“Interscope has proven to be an amazing home for entrepreneurs,” Ali told Billboard. “We are looking forward to working closely with John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko, Tim Glover, and the entire team as we create opportunities for NoName artists.”