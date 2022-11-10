Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Bucks City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out with their new uniform set) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike

The 2022-23 Bucks City Edition Jersey

The Bucks’ jerseys celebrate the Bronzeville section of Milwaukee — one of the city’s most diverse and distinctive neighborhoods. Historically, Bronzeville was the African American economic, social, and artistic center of Milwaukee and remains an important destination for culture and arts. The patchwork displayed on the side panels is decked out in every color the Bucks will wear this season, and Bronzeville’s status as a gathering place is represented in the anthem.

Throughout the season, the Bucks will show art murals and city scenes around downtown Milwaukee. At Fiserv Forum, closeups of the jersey will be juxtaposed with sights and sounds from Bronzeville, including footage from the annual Bronzeville Arts and Cultural Festival and soundbites from the Bronzeville Collective’s resident artists.

“This jersey represents all of that great creative inspiration that you would see in Bronzeville,” Jesse Alvarez, Nike’s product director, global sports apparel, men’s basketball, said. “To me it’s one of the best examples of how we’re able to bring things off the court, the game of basketball, but doing it in a comprehensive way. Being able to see the vibrant colors and how it came to life is just incredible.”

Learn more about Nike’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys:

Read More: