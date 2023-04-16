Miguel Cabrera Contract and Salary Breakdown

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 30, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As Major League Baseball bids farewell to one of the game’s greats, Boardroom takes a look at Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera’s current deal and career earnings.

For the second consecutive year, Major League Baseball gets to have a season-long farewell tour for one of this generation’s greats. In 2022, that great was Albert Pujols. This year, it’s Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera, on the cusp of his 40th birthday, announced his plans to retire at the end of this season, his 16th in Detroit. The slugger began his career with the then-Florida Marlins, winning a World Series as a rookie in 2003. He moved on to Detroit in 2008 after posting four consecutive All-Star campaigns and didn’t miss a beat despite switching leagues. The two-time MVP won the AL Triple Crown in 2013 and captured four batting titles along the way.

Cabrera is at the end of a massive deal with the Tigers. Back in 2016, he inked an eight-year, $248,000,000 contract that still makes him MLB’s 12th-highest-paid player in AAV this year. Boardroom takes a look at his final pro contract and examines Cabrera’s earnings over his Hall of Fame career.

Miguel Cabrera Contract Details & Salary

Years: 8

Total value: $248,000,000

Average annual value: $31,000,000

Free agency: 2026 (plans to retire after 2023)

You might notice that Cabrera’s eight-year contract is actually running 10 seasons. That’s because of a clause that gave him an additional year at $30 million with every top-10 finish in MVP voting. With two such finishes during this contract, he earned two additional seasons.

While with the Tigers, Cabrera has been an All-Star eight times. With two of those selections coming during this current deal, Cabrera earned an additional $50,000 per nod.

Miguel Cabrera’s Career Earnings

MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $385,188,684

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS WITH BUYOUT FOR 2024 SEASON: $393,188,684