The Maize and Blue. Ah, yes, the Michigan Wolverines are riding awfully high after outfoxing arch-rivals Ohio State and disposing of Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

The Horned Frogs. These guys are playing with house money in Year One under Sonny Dykes, and you’re lying when you say you’re not afraid of playing them.

On Saturday night in Arizona, there’s much more than a Fiesta Bowl trophy up for grabs — the true prize is a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9. For the Blue, that means a long-delayed breakthrough for the iconic program in the Jim Harbaugh era. For TCU, even showing up in the big game constitutes the biggest moment in program history by some margin.

So, who blinks first?

Let’s roll on with our 2022 College Football Playoff predictions with Michigan vs. TCU at the Fiesta Bowl and roll through the latest odds and expert betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

CFP 2022: Michigan vs. TCU Odds

Moneyline

Michigan Wolverines: -320

TCU Horned Frogs: +260

Spread

Michigan -7.5: -108

TCU +7.5: -112

Over/under total points

OVER 57.5: -110

UNDER 57.5: -110

TCU vs. Michigan College Football Playoff Prop Bets

Team prop specials

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG in each half: +550

Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG: -430

1+ TD to be scored in each quarter: -150

Each team to score 1+ rushing TD AND 1+ passing TD: -120

Each team to score 2+ TDs AND 2+ FGs: +155

8+ total TDs AND 5+ total FGs: +250

1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +310

1+ TD AND 1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +650

9+ total TDs AND 6+ total FGs: +650

Each team to score 2+ rushing TDs AND 2+ passing TDs: +850

10+ total TDs AND 7+ total FGs: +1600

6+ TDs in each half: +1900

8+ TDs in each half: +21000

Winning margin

TCU by 1-13 points: +360

TCU by 14+: +1700

Michigan by 1-13 points: +140

Michigan by 14+: +155

Spread + over/under parlays

TCU (+7.5) AND Over (58.5) points: +280

TCU (+7.5) AND Under (58.5) points: +240

Michigan (-7.5) AND Over (58.5) points: +290

Michigan (-7.5) AND Under (58.5) points: +230

Michigan vs. TCU Prediction: College Football Playoff 2022

As Isaiah De Los Santos: writes at TheDuel:

These are two powerhouses going up against one another in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s offense, behind Heisman contender Duggan, has been one of the most explosive across the country this season. Averaging over 40 points and 473 yards per game, the Horned Frogs are a handful for any defense.

However, the Wolverines are one of the few teams equipped to match them, posting nearly identical PPG and YPG. The difference in this contest will likely be Michigan’s dominant defense. Jim Harbaugh’s group ranks in the top three for fewest points and yards per game allowed, making this team a threat on both sides of the ball.

TCU showed its weaknesses in the Big 12 Championship, and Michigan should control this contest throughout.

TCU vs. Michigan CFP Prediction: Michigan 35, TCU 23

Fiesta Bowl Best Bet: Under 59.5

