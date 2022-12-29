It’s semifinal time! Top off your winning slate of 2022 College Football Playoff predictions with the latest Michigan vs. TCU odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.
The Maize and Blue. Ah, yes, the Michigan Wolverines are riding awfully high after outfoxing arch-rivals Ohio State and disposing of Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.
The Horned Frogs. These guys are playing with house money in Year One under Sonny Dykes, and you’re lying when you say you’re not afraid of playing them.
On Saturday night in Arizona, there’s much more than a Fiesta Bowl trophy up for grabs — the true prize is a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9. For the Blue, that means a long-delayed breakthrough for the iconic program in the Jim Harbaugh era. For TCU, even showing up in the big game constitutes the biggest moment in program history by some margin.
So, who blinks first?
Let’s roll on with our 2022 College Football Playoff predictions with Michigan vs. TCU at the Fiesta Bowl and roll through the latest odds and expert betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
CFP 2022: Michigan vs. TCU Odds
Moneyline
Michigan Wolverines: -320
TCU Horned Frogs: +260
Spread
Michigan -7.5: -108
TCU +7.5: -112
Over/under total points
OVER 57.5: -110
UNDER 57.5: -110
TCU vs. Michigan College Football Playoff Prop Bets
Team prop specials
Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG in each half: +550
Each team to score 1+ TD AND 1+ FG: -430
1+ TD to be scored in each quarter: -150
Each team to score 1+ rushing TD AND 1+ passing TD: -120
Each team to score 2+ TDs AND 2+ FGs: +155
8+ total TDs AND 5+ total FGs: +250
1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +310
1+ TD AND 1+ FG to be scored in each quarter: +650
9+ total TDs AND 6+ total FGs: +650
Each team to score 2+ rushing TDs AND 2+ passing TDs: +850
10+ total TDs AND 7+ total FGs: +1600
6+ TDs in each half: +1900
8+ TDs in each half: +21000
Winning margin
TCU by 1-13 points: +360
TCU by 14+: +1700
Michigan by 1-13 points: +140
Michigan by 14+: +155
Spread + over/under parlays
TCU (+7.5) AND Over (58.5) points: +280
TCU (+7.5) AND Under (58.5) points: +240
Michigan (-7.5) AND Over (58.5) points: +290
Michigan (-7.5) AND Under (58.5) points: +230
Michigan vs. TCU Prediction: College Football Playoff 2022
As Isaiah De Los Santos: writes at TheDuel:
These are two powerhouses going up against one another in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s offense, behind Heisman contender Duggan, has been one of the most explosive across the country this season. Averaging over 40 points and 473 yards per game, the Horned Frogs are a handful for any defense.
However, the Wolverines are one of the few teams equipped to match them, posting nearly identical PPG and YPG. The difference in this contest will likely be Michigan’s dominant defense. Jim Harbaugh’s group ranks in the top three for fewest points and yards per game allowed, making this team a threat on both sides of the ball.
TCU showed its weaknesses in the Big 12 Championship, and Michigan should control this contest throughout.
TCU vs. Michigan CFP Prediction: Michigan 35, TCU 23
Fiesta Bowl Best Bet: Under 59.5
