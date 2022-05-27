Miami Heat Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the imminent Miami Heat free agents coming this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

The Miami Heat are in the midst of their most successful stretch since LeBron James left. This is their third consecutive postseason appearance and second season with at least 10 postseason wins. Acquiring Jimmy Butler before the 2019-20 season has proven to be worth it, as the Heat finished with the best record in the conference during the regular season.

With Butler, young All-Star center Bam Adebayo, and Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro already in tow, head coach Eric Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley won’t have major work to do in the offseason to keep Miami rolling.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Heat free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Miami Heat Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. C Dewayne Dedmon (unrestricted)

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,389,641

: 1 year, $2,389,641 2021-22 Salary: $2,389,641

2. SG Kyle Guy (restricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 4 year, $383,079

: 4 year, $383,079 2021-22 Salary: $383,079

3. PF Udonis Haslem (unrestricted)

Age : 42

: 42 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 Salary: $2,641,649

4. SF Caleb Martin (restricted)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $527,615

: 1 year, $527,615 2021-22 Salary: $527,615

5. PF Markieff Morris (unrestricted)

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 Salary: $2,641,691

6. SG Victor Oladipo (unrestricted)

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,389,641

: 1 year, $2,389,641 2021-22 Salary: $2,389,641

7. SG Dru Smith (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $925,258

: 1 year, $925,258 2021-22 Salary: $925,258

Heat Contract Options for 2022-23

Age : 38

: 38 2021-22 Salary : $7,000,000

: $7,000,000 2022-23 Option: $7,350,000

Miami Heat 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $133,449,160

: $133,449,160 Dead cap money : $18,459,835

: $18,459,835 Total salary cap usage : $133,449,160

: $133,449,160 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : None ($14,440,340 under luxury tax threshold)

: None ($14,440,340 under luxury tax threshold) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $133,449,160

