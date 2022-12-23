Metaverse VC Roundup: 2022 Year in Review

Boardroom’s latest Metaverse VC Roundup highlights the top venture capital deals and trends across the market this year.

2022 was a year to remember in the metaverse VC world, complete with multi-million- (and sometimes billion-) dollar raises and investments.

Epic Games pulled in one of the biggest deals when the video game and software developer nabbed $2 billion to continue building on its metaverse ambitions, specifically to develop digital sports fan experiences and other virtual production initiatives. This was a big one, but venture capital flow was down in some areas, and skyrocketing in others. What’s remained the same is that companies are still pouring dollars into the unpredictable, yet progressive space.

We’re going to keep this latest version of Boardroom’s Metaverse VC Roundup simple and sweet by laying out the top crypto funds and Web3 venture capital deals announced in 2022.

Top 5 new crypto funds investing in Web3:

A16z‘s $4.5 billion crypto fund : The Silicon Valley firm raised its fourth crypto fund to invest in crypto and blockchain companies.

: The Silicon Valley firm raised its fourth crypto fund to invest in crypto and blockchain companies. Animoca Brands’ $2 billion fund : The blockchain and gaming leader launched the Animoca Capital fund to invest in middle- and late-stage metaverse startups.

: The blockchain and gaming leader launched the Animoca Capital fund to invest in middle- and late-stage metaverse startups. Dragonfly capital’s $650 million fund : The crypto-focused VC firm launched its third venture fund to continue investing in crypto startups.

: The crypto-focused VC firm launched its third venture fund to continue investing in crypto startups. Binance Labs’ $500 million fund : Crypto exchange Binance launched its own venture capital fund under its VC arm to capitalize on the slowing crpyto industry.

: Crypto exchange Binance launched its own venture capital fund under its VC arm to capitalize on the slowing crpyto industry. Multicoin Capital’s $430 million fund: The firm is using its third crypto fund to invest in crrypto companies with plans to deploy all of the capital by mid-2023.

In addition, a bunch of Web3 VC deals closed this year. These were the most impactful:

Top 10 Web3 VC deals from 2022:

