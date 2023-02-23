About Boardroom

Technology February 23, 2023
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Mercedes-Benz 2024 E-Class Features TikTok, Zoom & More

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz

Remember the old car phone? The hunk of plastic that had to be plugged into the console of the car somewhere in order for it to function?

Well, we’ve certainly come a long way since then.

On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz released in-depth details for the interior of the 2024 E-Class, and some of the technology features are impressive, to say the least. While the appearance of the interior may remind some of past models, it’s the new-age technology on the console and dashboard that really gets one’s attention.

The first thing that sticks out is the car’s super touchscreen. Following in the tracks of recent models, there is a central screen; however, the 2024 edition takes things up a gear with a touchscreen on the passenger side as well. Cumulatively, the multi-piece technology essentially extends the screen across the car. Buttons and air vents are aesthetically designed around the screen as to keep it the main focus.

Couple that with the car’s 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system to bump music to or take phone calls with. You can utilize the car’s offerings of TikTok and Zoom, or even visit its Zync portal, which includes over 30 different streaming services encompassing live sports, news, gaming, etc. It even features a selfie camera to capture your best angles. If that’s not enough, don’t forget about the E-Class’s MBUX Entertainment Plus package.

And while artificial intelligence continues to be the latest craze seemingly everywhere, the latest E-Class isn’t any different. This year’s model has an upgraded AI assistant that not only will make making commands easier but also keep drivers safer while in the vehicle. Simple tweaks include no longer requiring one to say “Hey Mercedes” before issuing any voice commands and having the ability to group multiple commands together by using “and.” Cumulatively, they help keep one’s mind at ease while on the roads.

The Mercedes-Benz 2024 E-Class will be one of the last powered by gas at the company. The entirety of the car, including the exterior, is expected to be released in the coming months.

Full details on the interior of the Mercedes-Benz 2024 E-Class can be found here.

Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.