It’s almost time for college hoops season. Who stands the best chance to cut down the nets in early April? Let’s take a look at this year’s college basketball futures odds.
It seems like just a few days ago that the confetti flew in New Orleans for Kansas as the Jayhawks celebrated winning the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball national championship.
Yet somehow, we’re just days away from the tip-off of the 2022-23 season.
The Jayhawks should be strong again this year, but Vegas isn’t listing Bill Self’s crew as favorites to repeat. In fact, our friends at FanDuel have Kansas as the seventh-most-likely team to celebrate at this year’s Final Four in Houston. To find the favorites, look to the Pacific Northwest, where Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs return national player of the year candidate Drew Timme to lead a loaded roster.
Who are the Zags’ top challengers this season? Boardroom looks at the men’s college basketball futures odds for the 2022-23 season below, taking you through picks to win the whole thing, make the Final Four, and win each major conference.
Odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 3
College Basketball Futures Odds: National Champion
Gonzaga Bulldogs: +850
Houston Cougars: +850
North Carolina Tar Heels: +1000
Kentucky Wildcats: +1200
Baylor Bears: +1200
Duke Blue Devils: +1300
Kansas Jayhawks: +1500
Arizona Wildcats: +2000
Texas Longhorns: +2000
Arkansas Razorbacks +2000
UCLA Bruins: +2000
Men’s Basketball Final Four Odds
Houston Cougars: +200
Gonzaga Bulldogs: +200
North Carolina Tar Heels: +230
Kentucky Wildcats: +270
Baylor Bears: +330
Kansas Jayhawks: +330
UCLA Bruins: +330
Duke Blue Devils: +350
Arkansas Razorbacks: +390
Arizona Wildcats: +440
Texas Longhorns: +550
Tennessee Volunteers: +550
Creighton Bluejays: +550
Men’s Basketball Regular Season Conference Winners:
Showing odds listed at +2000 or better. For all teams, visit sportsbook.fanduel.com.
Atlantic Coast Conference
North Carolina Tar Heels: +135
Duke Blue Devils: +200
Virginia Cavaliers: +650
Miami (FL) Hurricanes: +1400
Virginia Tech Hokies: +1500
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +1700
American Athletic Conference
Houston Cougars: -370
Memphis Tigers: +700
Cincinnati Bearcats: +1600
Tulane Green Wave: +2000
Big Ten Conference
Indiana Hoosiers: +290
Michigan Wolverines: +380
Illinois Fighting Illini: +470
Iowa Hawkeyes: +650
Ohio State Buckeyes: +800
Purdue Boilermakers: +800
Michigan State Spartans: +1100
Big 12 Conference
Baylor Bears: +200
Kansas Jayhawks: +250
Texas Longhorns: +340
Texas Tech Red Raiders: +700
TCU Horned Frogs: +1300
Oklahoma State Cowboys: +2000
Big East Conference
Creighton Bluejays: +170
Villanova Wildcats: +230
UConn Huskies: +470
Xavier Musketeers: +550
St. John’s Red Storm: +2000
Pac-12 Conference
Arizona Wildcats: +185
UCLA Bruins: +185
Oregon Ducks: +600
USC Trojans: +650
Stanford Cardinal: +1400
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky Wildcats: +180
Arkansas Razorbacks: +330
Tennessee Volunteers: +350
Alabama Crimson Tide: +750
Florida Gators: +1200
Auburn Tigers: +1300
