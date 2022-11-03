UNC is one of the early favorites to go back to the Final Four. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It’s almost time for college hoops season. Who stands the best chance to cut down the nets in early April? Let’s take a look at this year’s college basketball futures odds.

It seems like just a few days ago that the confetti flew in New Orleans for Kansas as the Jayhawks celebrated winning the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

Yet somehow, we’re just days away from the tip-off of the 2022-23 season.

The Jayhawks should be strong again this year, but Vegas isn’t listing Bill Self’s crew as favorites to repeat. In fact, our friends at FanDuel have Kansas as the seventh-most-likely team to celebrate at this year’s Final Four in Houston. To find the favorites, look to the Pacific Northwest, where Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs return national player of the year candidate Drew Timme to lead a loaded roster.

Who are the Zags’ top challengers this season? Boardroom looks at the men’s college basketball futures odds for the 2022-23 season below, taking you through picks to win the whole thing, make the Final Four, and win each major conference.

Odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 3

College Basketball Futures Odds: National Champion

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +850

Houston Cougars: +850

North Carolina Tar Heels: +1000

Kentucky Wildcats: +1200

Baylor Bears: +1200

Duke Blue Devils: +1300

Kansas Jayhawks: +1500

Arizona Wildcats: +2000

Texas Longhorns: +2000

Arkansas Razorbacks +2000

UCLA Bruins: +2000

Men’s Basketball Final Four Odds

Houston Cougars: +200

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +200

North Carolina Tar Heels: +230

Kentucky Wildcats: +270

Baylor Bears: +330

Kansas Jayhawks: +330

UCLA Bruins: +330

Duke Blue Devils: +350

Arkansas Razorbacks: +390

Arizona Wildcats: +440

Texas Longhorns: +550

Tennessee Volunteers: +550

Creighton Bluejays: +550

Tom Izzo tells me that Tennessee — who Michigan State scrimmaged a few weeks ago — is Final Four good. Vols beat Gonzaga by 19 last Friday in a Charity Exhibition. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 1, 2022

Men’s Basketball Regular Season Conference Winners:

Showing odds listed at +2000 or better. For all teams, visit sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina Tar Heels: +135

Duke Blue Devils: +200

Virginia Cavaliers: +650

Miami (FL) Hurricanes: +1400

Virginia Tech Hokies: +1500

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +1700

American Athletic Conference

Houston Cougars: -370

Memphis Tigers: +700

Cincinnati Bearcats: +1600

Tulane Green Wave: +2000

Big Ten Conference

Indiana Hoosiers: +290

Michigan Wolverines: +380

Illinois Fighting Illini: +470

Iowa Hawkeyes: +650

Ohio State Buckeyes: +800

Purdue Boilermakers: +800

Michigan State Spartans: +1100

Big 12 Conference

Baylor Bears: +200

Kansas Jayhawks: +250

Texas Longhorns: +340

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +700

TCU Horned Frogs: +1300

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +2000

Big East Conference

Creighton Bluejays: +170

Villanova Wildcats: +230

UConn Huskies: +470

Xavier Musketeers: +550

St. John’s Red Storm: +2000

Pac-12 Conference

Arizona Wildcats: +185

UCLA Bruins: +185

Oregon Ducks: +600

USC Trojans: +650

Stanford Cardinal: +1400

Southeastern Conference

Kentucky Wildcats: +180

Arkansas Razorbacks: +330

Tennessee Volunteers: +350

Alabama Crimson Tide: +750

Florida Gators: +1200

Auburn Tigers: +1300

