Meek Mill will play a major role in the PrizePicks Discord and Twitter communities.

Meek Mill is leaning all the way into his interest in fantasy sports.

PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, announced Wednesday that the Grammy-nominated rapper has joined the company as Brand Ambassador & Culture Advisor. Per a press release, Meek Mill will work with Prizepicks “to integrate this initiative into the PrizePicks fantasy sports gaming community and its social channels, predominantly via its rapidly growing Discord community and highly engaging Twitter presence.”

To commemorate the alliance, PrizePicks hosted Meek’s birthday party in Miami as a finale to the Miami Grand Prix held earlier this month. Miami is a premier market for the southern-based daily fantasy sports brand.

“Most people know that I’m an avid sports fan and I especially love watching the NBA and the NFL,” Meek Mill said of the news. “When I first discovered PrizePicks, I was hyped by how easy it was to use the platform and how many people were actively engaging with each other in the app. I’m excited to be partnering with PrizePicks and look forward to expanding the brand’s presence in the hip-hop community.”

In addition to the aforementioned duties, the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist will be featured in upcoming PrizePicks advertisements and in-app promotional campaigns.

“While our identity is largely sports gaming to date, our broader goal is to be the ultimate complement to the sports viewing experience and much of that premise centers around our vibrant community,” said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO. “For years now, our team has been following Meek’s rise. We believe he will be a great cultural advocate for our brand and more importantly, a valuable addition to the PrizePicks community.”

Along with linking up with PrizePicks, Meek also recently launched his Culture Currency initiative, centered around identifying and encouraging his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers to fully recognize their impact on culture and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand, and business space.