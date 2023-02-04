Mo Edu Sees a Bright Future for MLS with Apple TV

Bally Sports South announcers Jillian Sakovits, Maurice Edu, and Kevin Egan discuss the match on-air prior to the start of the the MLS match between Chicago Fire and Atlanta United FC on May 7th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX analyst Mo Edu discusses moving to Apple TV and how the league will improve under a 10-year, $2.5 billion media deal.

After Major League Soccer announced its 10-year, $2.5 billion TV deal with Apple in June, analyst Mo Edu knew he wanted to be part of the project.

Conversations were ongoing before the 36-year-old headed to Qatar for men’s World Cup studio coverage with FOX in the fall. For the former U.S. Men’s National Team player and top overall MLS draft pick, Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass are a natural fit.

“It’s two brands that are incredibly ambitious,” Edu told Boardroom last month from MLS media day in San Jose. “So to be aligned with them and have the same goals — which is to grow this game and grow this league — I’m excited.”

Edu expects his weekly broadcasting cadence to mirror his current duties at FOX and with Bally Sports, where he has worked on Atlanta United coverage. Things should be even easier for both Edu and MLS fans this season with a streamlined, consistent schedule on Apple. This hasn’t been the case in the past as start times have varied throughout the schedule. Those regular game windows also allow Apple to introduce a weekly Red Zone-style whiparound show, dedicated to the day’s biggest goals, saves, and viral moments as they happen.

Edu is excited to work with a new group of broadcast talent, including Taylor Twellman, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Sasha Kljestan, Diego Valeri, and Jillian Sakovits. With MLS players representing nearly 80 countries, Edu noted that Apple’s reach will help a global audience follow a diverse talent pool that’s only improving over time.

“Now they have a much larger audience to play in front of that can see their games, learn about them as players, as people, as brands, as cultures, and fan cultures,” Edu said. “Again, this is Apple, right? We’re talking about a company that is not scared whatsoever to be a game changer, to move the needle and to be a pioneer. So being aligned with them and MLS is incredible.”

