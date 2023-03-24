The Super Bowl champion LA Rams quarterback and his family officially join an ownership group already boasting stars like Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, and Abby Wambach.

Ahead of the home opener of its sophomore campaign, Angel City FC announced Friday that veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford and his family have joined the club’s investor group. The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion joins a star-studded cohort of fellow owners like Serena Williams and daughter Olympia, actress Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia, Natalie Portman, and former USWNT superstars Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Julie Foudy.

The ACFC family just got even stronger with the addition of the Stafford family as our newest investors. We appreciate your support and look forward to making a positive impact together. 🖤



Read more: https://t.co/84hYbu1Qrs pic.twitter.com/wZt1rT5D88 — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) March 24, 2023

“We fell in love with attending an Angel City game last season and wanted our daughters to experience something so important and powerful first-hand,” Matthew and wife Kelly Stafford said on the occasion. “We have such great respect for the athletes on the field who are playing at the highest level and feel lucky to be able to support such an amazing team in a city that we love so much.”

The Staffords are parents to four daughters — perhaps at least one of which could one day suit up for the club’s academy or even the senior team one day — and Angel City made it clear that it’s the whole family that’s joining the ownership group, not just mom and dad.

Apart from having the backing of some of sports and entertainment’s most famous and beloved figures, the club also assembled an arsenal of players ready to challenge the Portland Thorns for the 2023 NWSL Championship. In its inaugural season, Freya Coombe’s side finished only four points outside of the playoffs. Not to mention, with the first pick in this year’s NWSL Draft, they picked up teenage wunderkind Alyssa Thompson. At just 18, Thompson will suit up with the likes of Christen Press and Sydney Leroux, both World Cup champions and Olympic medalists.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew, Kelly, and their four daughters join the Angel City investor group,” said ACFC co-founder and President Julie Uhrman said, adding to the excitement. “It makes a huge statement that an LA sports icon and Super Bowl champion Rams quarterback and his family believe in what we are building at Angel City. Kelly is a huge champion of women and, from the moment they attended our Mother’s Day match last year, they have been such great supporters of the club. I’m beyond excited to officially have them join our family.”

Angel City FC opens the 2023 NWSL season with a showdown against NJ/NY Gotham FC and captain Ali Krieger — who just announced her retirement this week — on Sunday, March 26.