Not even an official single when it was first released in 2009, social media has put “It’s A Wrap” back on the Billboard charts.

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas. But looks like she might be slowly reigning supreme on social media, too.

It’s been a decade since the bop was released, but Carey’s 2009 song “It’s A Wrap” sits at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart for the week of March 4. A song off her 2009 LP, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, is currently one of the most used sounds on TikTok and in fact, inspired a viral dance challenge. Instead of the ballad-like tune the original song has, TikTok’s version of “It’s A Wrap” features a sped-up version that only uses the chorus.

Don’t think the Guinness World Record holder hasn’t paid attention to the hype it’s receiving, either. In February, Carey and her daughter, Monroe, teamed up with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, to post their own rendition of the choreography.

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey in new TikTok with their daughters. pic.twitter.com/3xPSZIuJpV — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2023

According to Billboard, “It’s A Wrap” recorded 3.6 million official streams in the United States for the week ending on Feb. 23, which is a 4% jump from the week before. The song also sold 1,000 downloads in the same period. Carey is one of the biggest artists in the world with a fanbase to prove it. As the weeks continue, and as TikTok users continue to use the Mariah Carey song in their videos — the potential for a top-10 landing spot doesn’t seem out of reach.

This is not the first and certainly won’t be the final time TikTok is responsible for reviving a song from yesteryear. We all remember the cultural resurgence “Running Up That Hill” experienced in the summer of 2022. Popularized once again due to its use in Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” Kate Bush’s 1985 song off LP Hounds of Love surpassed 100 million views in July, now at 174 million. Chart-wise, it broke UK chart records by hitting No. 1. In the states, Billboard reports it landed at No. 4 on the Hot 100 singles chart. “Running Up That Hill” also marked the longest gap between No 1 singles, with 44 years elapsed since Bush’s debut single, “Wuthering Heights.”

If they’re lucky, fans might see Carey perform “It’s A Wrap” live as she is scheduled to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.