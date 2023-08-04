About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Music August 4, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

Madden 24 Soundtrack Revealed: Wiz Khalifa, Hit-Boy, Jack Harlow & More

From Armani White and BIA to IDK and Jay Rock, check out all the songs and artists that made it onto the Madden 24 soundtrack.

NFL training camps are in full swing. Even some of the league’s contract holdouts are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s on their new deals. As of Aug. 3, it’s officially preseason. Therefore, it can only mean that the newest installment from EA Sports’ iconic Madden franchise is about to drop.

On Friday, Madden NFL 24 unveiled the official tracklist for its jam-packed soundtrack.

This year’s 36-track edition is hip-hop heavy, featuring the likes of Jack Harlow, IDK, Polo G & Southside, and so many more. BIA, Chika, Doechii, and Kimbra, meanwhile, represent for the femcees. On top of it all, Hit-Boy‘s back with another set of curated beats specifically crafted for the 2024 edition of the gold-standard football simulation.

It all goes live on Aug. 18 with the arrival of the game, with additional bangers slated to be added throughout the upcoming NFL season.

EA Sports’ Madden 24 Soundtrack

ARTISTSONG
Amir ObeVIP 2
AntsLiveNumber One Candidate
ARDNMAN DOWN
Armani WhiteGOATED
Armani White ft. A$AP FergSILVER TOOTH.
BellyWorld Changed
BIAMILLIONS
BlackwayTalk About It
BlackwayGo Getta
CHIKAProdigy
DoechiiI Told Em
DoechiiPacer
EST GeeSTAY FOCUSED
GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke DeuceWHO DO IT BETTER?
IDKPit Stop
Jack HarlowThey Don’t Love It
Jae ZoleGlory
Jay RockStill That Way
Justin Credible, C5Unique
KAMAUUthe vibe
Kimbra & SahtyreRNTBCK
Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESENKeep Playin’
Lecrae, Andy MineoGood Lord
LG MaliqueWinning
Marqus ClaeKendrick, Clae & Cole
Marshmello, Polo G & SouthsideGrown Man
Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$HATCHBACK
NFSUFFICE
Piers JamesBoop
RDGLDGRN ft. Madalen DukeHeads Are Gonna Roll
SAINt JHN & London On Da TrackStadiums
Tobe NwigweBRAVO
ToosiiGo Go Go
Wiz KhalifaHype Me Up
Young DevynWYM
Zai1k x yvngxchriscruise ctrl

EA Sports’ Madden 24 releases on Aug. 15 on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PS4, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows PCs.

Want More Music?

Interview
Music July 29, 2023

Catherine Brewton: Creative Connector

From Drake to Outkast, the BMI executive has worked with some of the most iconic acts in the history of hip-hop. Boardroom sat down with her for an exclusive conversation….