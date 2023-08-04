From Armani White and BIA to IDK and Jay Rock, check out all the songs and artists that made it onto the Madden 24 soundtrack.
NFL training camps are in full swing. Even some of the league’s contract holdouts are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s on their new deals. As of Aug. 3, it’s officially preseason. Therefore, it can only mean that the newest installment from EA Sports’ iconic Madden franchise is about to drop.
On Friday, Madden NFL 24 unveiled the official tracklist for its jam-packed soundtrack.
This year’s 36-track edition is hip-hop heavy, featuring the likes of Jack Harlow, IDK, Polo G & Southside, and so many more. BIA, Chika, Doechii, and Kimbra, meanwhile, represent for the femcees. On top of it all, Hit-Boy‘s back with another set of curated beats specifically crafted for the 2024 edition of the gold-standard football simulation.
It all goes live on Aug. 18 with the arrival of the game, with additional bangers slated to be added throughout the upcoming NFL season.
EA Sports’ Madden 24 Soundtrack
|ARTIST
|SONG
|Amir Obe
|VIP 2
|AntsLive
|Number One Candidate
|ARDN
|MAN DOWN
|Armani White
|GOATED
|Armani White ft. A$AP Ferg
|SILVER TOOTH.
|Belly
|World Changed
|BIA
|MILLIONS
|Blackway
|Talk About It
|Blackway
|Go Getta
|CHIKA
|Prodigy
|Doechii
|I Told Em
|Doechii
|Pacer
|EST Gee
|STAY FOCUSED
|GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke Deuce
|WHO DO IT BETTER?
|IDK
|Pit Stop
|Jack Harlow
|They Don’t Love It
|Jae Zole
|Glory
|Jay Rock
|Still That Way
|Justin Credible, C5
|Unique
|KAMAUU
|the vibe
|Kimbra & Sahtyre
|RNTBCK
|Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN
|Keep Playin’
|Lecrae, Andy Mineo
|Good Lord
|LG Malique
|Winning
|Marqus Clae
|Kendrick, Clae & Cole
|Marshmello, Polo G & Southside
|Grown Man
|Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$
|HATCHBACK
|NF
|SUFFICE
|Piers James
|Boop
|RDGLDGRN ft. Madalen Duke
|Heads Are Gonna Roll
|SAINt JHN & London On Da Track
|Stadiums
|Tobe Nwigwe
|BRAVO
|Toosii
|Go Go Go
|Wiz Khalifa
|Hype Me Up
|Young Devyn
|WYM
|Zai1k x yvngxchris
|cruise ctrl
EA Sports’ Madden 24 releases on Aug. 15 on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PS4, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows PCs.
