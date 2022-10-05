Lululemon Debuts New At-Home Fitness Platform

Lululemon announced its new venture with a Hollywood-esque campaign, complete with a movie trailer featuring a number of sought-after trainers.

Lululemon has officially dropped the long-awaited replacement to its Mirror fitness program. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the apparel merchant launched Lululemon Studio, and the on-demand platform is prepared to compete with veteran exercise programs already dominating the fitness community.

Compatible with the Mirror fitness device, Lululemon Studio boasts 10,000+ on-demand and live-streamed classes. These range from HIIT to yoga and even meditation. Certified trainers will teach each class, which will be accessible to consumers 24/7. Members also get to try classes from trendy studios online and in-person, like Pure Barre, DOGPOUND, Rumble, and more.

“Mirror has always been one of the most flexible platforms that can adapt to changing fitness trends. With Lululemon Studio, we’re expanding our offering to solve for our guests’ needs, extending our relationships with new studio partners and our ambassadors to add hundreds of hours of content in one place, while providing access to in-person studio classes for the ultimate hybrid experience,” Michael Aragon, Chief Executive Officer, Lululemon Digital Fitness said in a statement.

“We see Lululemon Studio as being the daily go-to destination for experiencing the most dynamic content from the industry’s top trainers and studios, covering a range of fitness genres for all levels.”

How it works

Access to these classes requires ownership of a Mirror, which Lululemon purchased for $500 million in July 2020. Current Mirror subscribers automatically become Studio members. However, all customers can access the plethora of courses for a $39 monthly membership. One financial benefit the Canadian brand did in an effort to ease costs was to reduce the rate of Mirror. Down to nearly half the price from when they first debuted, the tool now retails for $795.

Strength tools like smart weights, resistance bands, heart rate monitors, and more can be acquired for an additional charge. Other benefits of membership include early access to product drops and exclusive discounts on Lululemon apparel.

The Lululemon Studio expansion coincides with other recent efforts from the company to maintain a pulse on all things home fitness and professional athletics. In January, they inked a partnership with tennis prodigy Leylah Fernandez and in March, signed NBA player-turned-North Carolina A&T student J.R. Smith to a name, image, and likeness deal as its first male golf athlete.

