Jordan Brand Unveils the Luka 2 Summer Launch Lineup

Mavs star Luka Doncic will show off his newest Jordan signature sneaker with the first of five retail colorways next week in Paris.

After becoming just the eighth athlete in Jordan Brand’s 25-year history to receive his own shoe last year — and the first European player — Luka Dončić is returning to Europe to kick off the launch rollout of his second Jordan signature sneaker.

“I still can’t believe I have my own signature shoe with Jordan Brand, and now we’re already on the Luka 2,” said Dončić.

FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

Initially debuted on the court at the close of the regular season, the Luka 2 will be again worn by Dončić in Paris as he attends the brand’s annual Quai 54 outdoor basketball tournament to close the month of June. The shoe globally launches on July 8.

Custom Pan-Africanism color hues and graphics along the upper tie back to the longtime lineage of the celebrated hoops event that draws top teams from around the globe. The double-X pattern throughout celebrates this year’s 20th-anniversary tournament.

His second shoe carries over two Jordan-specific technologies that made the debut Luka 1 one of Jordan’s best-selling performance basketball models last season. Back again is the Formula 23 foam cushioning throughout, along with an IsoPlate shank system that provides both lateral and underfoot support. The plate was specifically designed with Dončić in mind and to harness his movements on his signature stepback jumper.

The shoe was crafted to help “an athlete create space, while staying comfortable and balanced — a word Luka continuously mentions in terms of what he wants in a shoe,” according to the brand.

How many people caught the Jumpman Pro 2 cues on the Luka 2s? 👀 🧐 pic.twitter.com/q0ld7B4zrT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

Among the many design cues of the swooping overlays and stitched detailing, there’s also a well-executed harkening back to the Jumpman Pro II from the late 1990s, which featured similar midsole sculpting through the forefoot and a heavily stitched upper design.

“The technology keeps getting better, and I hope people feel the same special connection with this one that I have,” Dončić added.

“Luk.AI”

In addition to the debut Quai 54 colorway, an additional four looks will be released throughout the summer. The “Luk.AI” pair features purple and neon accent tones and a glow-in-the-dark outsole, with the brand unveiling a batch of AI-created imagery that speaks to the futuristic theme.

“Nebula”

A nod to the galaxy graphic seen on the “Cosmic Deception” PE of the Air Jordan XXXV Low that Doncic wore before his signature series began, the tie-dye and multi-colored graphics return to the Luka 2 here, with orange accents along the midsole.

“Matador”

With blends of teal throughout contrasted by metallic gold hits, the “Matador” colorway takes inspiration from the starting points of Doncic’s pro career in Madrid and also ties back to another player-exclusive pair of Air Jordans he wore before launching his own signature shoe.

“Lake Bled”

Inspired by the vivid and colorful body of water in northwestern Slovenia, that features a picturesque castle atop an island at the center, the “Lake Bled” colorway honors Dončić’s upbringing and path to NBA stardom. The shoe also features sustainable materials, tying back to the sustainable region in his home country.

“I hope my journey, from a kid in Slovenia dreaming of playing in the NBA, can inspire people everywhere to go after their dreams and stay true to themselves no matter what,” he said.