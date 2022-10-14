Meta Avatars Store Adds Liverpool Merch

Meta has made virtual Liverpool jerseys and apparel available to purchase for your Facebook, Instagram or Messenger avatar.

Liverpool F.C.’s Facebook page has 39 million likes, and the legendary English club surely has tens of millions of fans around the world. So it makes sense that LFC would join forces with Meta to bring official Liverpool merchandise into the Meta Avatars Store, as the companies announced Friday.

It marks the first time Meta has ever made sports apparel available for purchase in its Avatars Store. Fans can now deck their online avatars out in Liverpool’s home or away kits. They can also purchase a lifestyle outfit of a red hoodie and sweatpants set adorned with the Liver bird that appears on the team’s crest.

“We’re thrilled that Liverpool fans can now use our Avatars to express their digital identity through the iconic colors and logo of their favorite club,” said Jerry Newman, Meta’s director of media partnerships, Northern Europe. “We’re also excited to help Liverpool begin to tap into the new metaverse economy, with digital apparel revenue that will be incremental to the apparel sales the club generates in the physical world.”

The virtual apparel is now available for purchase on Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Spain, and the UK. The LFC gear will be made available in virtual reality later this year, opening up a new revenue stream for the club backed by Meta’s ubiquitous global reach. Look for more clubs in the near future to unlock the metaverse economy in similar ways as Meta further builds out its cross-platform Avatars functionality and customization. Even online, fans now have the chance to never walk alone.

