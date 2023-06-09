About Boardroom

Sports June 9, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Expands the Brand, Seeks New Trademark Amid Blockbuster Signing

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Say it loud, say it proud: Libertad para soñar. As ticket sales explode, learn more about the latest brand moves from the world’s most buzzworthy club.

The biggest, most consequential news in the history of US club soccer was handed down this week after months of rumors: the GOAT is coming to America. Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer team at which David Beckham — himself a global icon and MLS trailblazer — have agreed to terms with reigning World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

The business impact of the head-turning, game-changing move is not to be underestimated, from ticket sales at DRV PNK Stadium to the South Florida club’s marketing reach and fan impact on social platforms. And the momentum just keeps rolling: Per attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, the club submitted paperwork dated June 5 to the US Patent and Trademark Office via MIPH, LLC to secure a trademark for the phrase “libertad para soñar,” which translates to “freedom to dream.”

Gerben notes that the club already holds a trademark for the phase in English.

THE TRADEMARK: Libertad para soñar

WHAT IT’S FOR:

  • Physical and digital merch: “Sunglasses; Digital collectibles in the nature of downloadable audio and video recordings in the field of soccer authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Digital collectibles in the nature of downloadable image files of soccer authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)”
  • Printed merch: “Decals; Stickers; Photographic prints; Printed tickets; Printed event programs; Printed souvenir programs concerning soccer; Printed posters”
  • Drinkware: “Cups; Mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty”
  • Clothing: “Beanies; Hats; Scarves; Fleece tops; Hooded sweatshirts; T-shirts; Clothing jackets; Soccer jerseys; Sports jerseys”
  • Sports equipment and apparel: “Soccer balls; Bags adapted for holding or carrying sport balls for soccer”
  • Events and media: “Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in soccer; Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of competitions in the field of soccer; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of soccer; Providing online non-downloadable visual and audio recordings featuring soccer; Providing sports news and information in the field of soccer”

Notably, the Messi-to-Miami deal is not technically 100% signed, as details remain to be ironed out regarding the intricacies of what promises to be a titanic deal. The club has already acknowledged that the GOAT is, in fact, coming to town — stay patient, footy fans.

