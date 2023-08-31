Lewis Hamilton Extends Contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team fistbumps a marshall before the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes relationship will go at least through 2025, as the seven-time Formula 1 world champ looks to claw his way back to the top.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are locked in — for another two years, at least. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion extended his contract with Silver Arrows on Thursday, with the deal now set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. The 38-year-old currently sits in fourth place in the 2023 drivers’ standings, 183 points behind defending champion, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

After beginning his racing career with McLaren in 2007, Hamilton joined Mercedes at the start of the 2013 season and they have gone on to be the most successful driver-team combination in F1 history. The Englishman has recorded 82 of his record 103 F1 wins with the German auto brand and also picked up 78 pole positions in a Mercedes uniform.

“We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” Hamilton said in a release. “Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team. We have never been hungrier to win.”

The 2022 campaign marked the first in Hamilton’s 16-year Formula 1 career in which he failed to claim a race victory — his most recent win coming in the penultimate race of 2021, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. It was always a formality that we would continue together – and it’s energizing for us all to be confirming that publicly,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added. “His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team.

“Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again. As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead.”

Hamilton isn’t the only F1 driver to have inked a new deal with Mercedes. Fellow Brit George Russell also remains with the company through the end of 2025. Russell, who joined the Mercedes junior program in 2017, won the team’s only race of the 2022 season and earned his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix.