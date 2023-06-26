The all-new console cover and signature controller mark the first time PlayStation has collaborated on official accessories with as big a figure as King James.

June 26 marks 20 years since hoops legend LeBron James was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft right out of high school, and while he isn’t done making waves on the court two decades into his pro career, he found the time Monday to snag headlines away from the hardwood in the virtual world in the form of a new collaboration with Sony and its PlayStation 5 gaming console.

PlayStation announced its first design collaboration with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar on a limited-edition LeBron James PS5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) SVP and Head of Global Marketing Eric Lempel shared the news via PlayStation’s blog, declaring that this is the first-ever limited-edition PlayStation accessories drop co-designed with such a notable figure as James.

Pre-orders for the exclusive console cover and controller start on June 29; both will launch in the US and across additional markets on July 27.

Elements of the new accessories include crowns, shapes, and some of James’s most memorable quotes, including “Nothing is Given. Everything is Earned,” “Chosen Ones,” and “Build. Uplift. Empower.” The designs dawn various colors, including white, yellow, hot pink, blue, and green.

Pre-orders for both items can be placed through direct.playstation.com in most markets, while Canadian gamers can preorder the controller exclusively from participating retailers. The console cover will cost $64.99, while the controller will run for $79.99 in the US. Along with the US, gamers can grab limited-edition LeBron James console covers and DualSense wireless controllers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Benelux (Belgium-Netherlands-Lexumbourg), per an official news release.

This collaboration comes after SIE named James to its inaugural PlayStation Playmakers class back in February. SIE launched this program for PlayStation gamers who are also athletes, actors, artists, and entertainers, to celebrate their passion for gaming.