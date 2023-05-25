Whether you seek the classic grandstand experience at the edge of the track or prefer a buzzing Vegas VIP club scene, the newest F1 Grand Prix is pulling out all the stops.

On Thursday, the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix announced three new luxury hospitality experiences for the first-ever F1 race taking over the Vegas Strip from Nov. 16-18, 2023.

Heineken House, Club Paris, and Club SI will offer three-day access to a vantage point overlooking all the racing action with unique amenities to help enhance the viewing and fan experience. Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 1 p.m. ET; American Express cardholders get presale access starting June 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

“Heineken House, Club Paris, and Club SI will bring fans into the heart of the action with hospitality offerings that combine the excitement of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with high-end, elevated experiences,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO, said. “We look forward to providing fans from around the world with only-in-Vegas, premium experiences that match the energy of the premier sporting and entertainment event of the year.”

Club Paris Heineken House Renderings courtesy of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Here’s a look at what you’d get with these hospitality packages:

Heineken House ($8,000 plus taxes and fees per person): Formerly known as Neon, Heineken House will bring the Vegas energy with DJs and live entertainment delivering a club-like atmosphere to the Grand Prix experience across three levels with views of the race’s Koval Straightaway in the South Koval Zone. Packages will include all-inclusive food and beverage service featuring Heineken Silver products and cocktails, with food station access offered throughout each night.

Club SI ($7,000 plus taxes and fees per person): An immersive on-track experience with views of the track along Las Vegas Boulevard will include a full slate of programming featuring celebrity guest appearances, popular DJ performances, and panels at Sports Illustrated's hospitality space at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The space also boasts two VIP areas, food stations, cocktails, and passed hors d'oeuvres.

Club Paris ($5,500 plus taxes and fees per person): Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, trackside views of the Strip, food and beverage options from Alexxa's, food trucks, street food, beer, wine, cocktails from Beer Park's trackside terrace, plus a lounge at the Chateau rooftop with a DJ, live entertainment, food, and desserts.

Skybox Aerial view of the Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstand Renderings courtesy of Las Vegas Grand Prix

The third and final round of ticket sales on June 9 will include all remaining on-track tickets, including the Wynn Grid Club, Skybox, and Legacy, the grandstands in the East Harmon Zone, West Harmon Zone, T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, Mirage Zone, and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstand.

Click here to learn more about the fan experiences on offer at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.