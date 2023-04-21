This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 3 of the first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

Each of the first two games in this series was a hard-fought battle. The Lakers emerged victorious by a final score of 128-112 in Game 1 thanks Rui Hachimura’s 29 points, while the Grizzlies came out on top by a score of 103-93 in Game 2 behind Xavier Tillman’s standout night (22 points and 13 rebounds).

Let’s get set for Game 3 in LA with a big Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Spread: Game 3

Moneyline: LAL: (-205) | MEM: (+172)

LAL: (-205) | MEM: (+172) Spread: LAL: -4.5 (-112) | MEM: -5 (-108)

LAL: -4.5 (-112) | MEM: -5 (-108) Total: 220 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers enter this contest as moderate home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 10 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 220 points, with each side available at -110 odds.

Memphis vs. Los Angeles Betting Trends

The Lakers won 36 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 46 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Grizzlies went 7-4-1 last year.

LA’s games hit the over 47 out of 82 times last season.

Last season, 42 of Memphis’ 82 games hit the over.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Game 3

It’s worth noting right off the bat that Memphis star Ja Morant did not play in Game 2 due to a soft tissue bruise and his status for Saturday remains up in the air. The Grizzlies cannot afford to have him sidelined for long considering they posted a 2-9 road record without Morant in the regular season.

Memphis is also just 5-15 straight up in its last 20 road games overall, so it hasn’t been good. That bodes well for the Lakers’ chances of grabbing a valuable 2-1 series lead on Saturday. LA has won six of its last seven home games against Memphis and six of its last seven home games overall as well.

Rebounding proved crucial in the first two games of this series as the team that won the rebounding battle ultimately won the game. LA notably averages the seventh-most total rebounds per home game in the NBA (54.1), while Memphis allows the fourth-most rebounds per away game (54.2).

GRIZZLIES vs. LAKERS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Lakers 118, Grizzlies 105

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Best Bet

These teams met head-to-head twice inside Crypto.com Arena in the regular season and the Lakers came out on top by at least 9 points in each game. In fact, four of the last seven games between the Lakers and Grizzlies played in LA have resulted in wins by a double-digit margin for the home team.

Even if this game stays close early, the Lakers have a great chance to assert their dominance late. LA ranks third in average fourth quarter scoring margin at home (+2.7), while the Grizzlies rank 29th in average fourth quarter scoring margin on the road (-3.1). This bet is worth a shot for a solid payout.

GAME 3 LAKERS vs. GRIZZLIES BEST BET: Win Margin – Los Angeles Lakers 11+ (+220)

— Larry Rupp