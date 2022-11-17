Ksubi Honors Juice WRLD With ‘999 Club’ Collection

The line draws inspiration from the late musician’s personal style with graphics and streetwear silhouettes.

Paying homage to late rapper Juice WRLD, who was known to reference the company in a number of his songs, Australian fashion label Ksubi recently dropped its “999 Club” collection. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it comes from Juice WRLD’s Live Free 999, a non-profit founded by his mother Carmela Wallace to continuously provide fans with posthumous releases of his music and apparel.

The line features denim, hoodies, and shirts modeled by the “Lucid Dream” singer’s longtime collaborators, such as rapper Trippie Redd, producer Haan, skater Boo Johnson, actress Jessica Belkin, artist Skye Morales, model Ashley Got, and emerging artist ZZZ. A lookbook of all the items being modeled — shot by the photographer Neriyah — can be found on the “999 Club” website. The corresponding video was directed by Steve Cannon, who’s also been the mastermind behind some of the Chicago native’s past visuals like “Righteous” and “Cigarettes.”

Fans will notice graphics on the apparel honor Juice WRLD’S knack for personalizing his denim with original art. The lineup from “999 Club” is lit up with various scribbles of skulls, thorned hearts, graffiti lettering, co-branding, and random paint splatters.

“Juice WRLD encapsulated the Ksubi ethos of the Creative Outsider — a rebellious individual who did things his own way and pushed to express himself via different avenues,” the brand said.

Ranging in price from $100 to upward of $260, the “999 Club” capsule is available to shop at 999club.com.

