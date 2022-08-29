A Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Prelude’ is Coming

The celebrated retro release from 2014 is returning in Protro form, reviving retail launches from the Swoosh and the Black Mamba’s estate.

Last week, the world celebrated what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday on Aug. 23, as well as another Mamba Day.

The latter hoops holiday on 8/24 pays homage to the two numbers the Black Mamba wore on his jersey over the course of his two decades of decadence with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though celebrated across platforms, the event has often coincided with limited launches tied to Bryant and his footwear partner since 2003, Nike.

Back with the Swoosh after a brief break in 2021, fans have wondered when the baller’s beloved sneaker line would return to retail. Today, we find out exactly that.

As reported by House of Heat and later confirmed by Boardroom, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Prelude” is eyeing a Holiday 2022 release date. Keep in mind that the Kobe x Nike partnership came to a close midway into the run of the 6 Protro, with the new deal revived at retail through the release of the “Sweet 16” Nike Kobe 6 Protro in Spring 2022.

First Looks // Nike Kobe 6 "Prelude" (2022)



This is great news not just for Kobe footwear fans but especially for those in love with his scaly sixth Swoosh signature. HOH suggests the Kobe 6 Protro will also release in “Playoff Pack,” “Orange County,” “3D Lakers,” and “Chaos” colorways in the future.

While the Kobe 6 debuted during the 2010-11 NBA Season and retailed from $130 to $150 depending on the style, the Prelude Pack pair was released in 2014 and sold for a premium price of $200. Famously, the 2014 Prelude Pack rolled out retro renditions of the Nike Kobe series in festive colorways, adding energy to the eventual release of that year’s epic Nike Kobe 9.

Inspired by Venice, California as depicted on its artsy upper, the “Prelude” Kobe 6 carries compound nostalgia as it enters its upcoming Protro run.

The Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude”

In recent seasons, OG pairs of the Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude” have been worn like badges of honor by the likes of DeMar DeRozan, PJ Tucker, De’Aaron Fox, Ja Morant, and many more. Upon arrival in 2014, even LeBron James shared his personal pair on Instagram, praising the thematic style tied to his NBA rival and Olympic teammate.

While the shoe would make an amazing stocking stuffer for fans of the Mamba, it’s worth noting that factory delays stemming from COVID-19 complications still have many sneaker release dates subject to pushback — stay tuned.