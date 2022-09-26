Kendrick Lamar Drops Merch From Big Steppers Tour

Products include hoodies, tees, and headgear commonly seen throughout the rapper’s sold out world tour.

Whether you’ve seen him in concert this year or not, Kendrick Lamar just made it easier than ever to cop merchandise from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour.

The 14-time Grammy winner tweeted a link on Monday to his 15.1 million followers that directs them to the official pgLang site. There, fans can find t-shirts, hoodies and a cap with lyrics like “Are You Happy for Me?” off the chorus of his 2022 song “Savior” featuring Baby Keem, his cousin and tour opener.

Priced between $45 and $100, the sizes range from S to 2XL. The apparel comes in black, off white, grey, and cream, while the sole headwear piece is grey with “The Big Steppers Tour North America 2022” in blue lettering.

K-Dot wrapped up the North American leg with a four-day stint at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles from Sept. 14-18. The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour resumes on Oct. 7 in Amsterdam and wraps up just before the year’s end on Dec. 17 in Auckland, New Zealand.

