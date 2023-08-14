The Genius of Kemba Walker’s ‘Reverse Messi’ Move to Monaco

The four-time NBA All-Star is Monaco-bound. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down why more players entering the twilight of their careers may want to consider a similar move.

Kemba Walker is trading Dallas for Monaco.

When news broke on July 21 that the four-time NBA All-Star would sign with AS Monaco, many expressed disbelief. After all, the decision will lock Walker out of the league for the upcoming season.

After playing for four NBA teams in 12 seasons, the former UConn standout is heading to join the EuroLeague. In Monaco, he is expected to join fellow Americans Jordan Loyd, John Brown, and Alpha Diallo on the roster.

Walker joined the Mavericks ahead of the 2022-23 season, coming over from the Detroit Pistons, where he agreed to a contract buyout. However, he never found his stride in Dallas, and the team waived him in January 2023.

Monaco is best known for its luxurious landscapes and high-class events. Through the years, it has become a destination for some of the world’s wealthiest, as the country boasts no income tax.

Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin points out that Walker was likely to take in the NBA league minimum of $2.8 million this season, which would only net around $900,000, unless he found himself playing for a team in tax-less Florida or Texas.

Even more appealing? The AS Monaco season is only 68 games, as opposed to the NBA’s 82-game regular season. Plus, there are no back-to-back games on the schedule, and away games are only a four hour flight away at the very most. Could be a nice combination for his veteran joints.

So, why don’t more NBA stars head overseas as they enter the twilight of their careers? Call it a “reverse Messi” if you will.

Let’s break it down.