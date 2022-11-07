Building on a successful capsule that launched last year, Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf are back with a second collaboration that once again features styles one would wear both on and off the fairway. Drawing inspiration from basketball culture and authentic experiences, the motive behind the drop is to inspire young Black professionals to see themselves in all aspects of golf.

Eliminating the connotation behind the phrase “in the mud,” this line encourages emerging young entrepreneurs to use the element as inspiration to keep rising above setbacks. The polos, shorts, cardigans, and sneakers all carry a red clay color with intentional detailing as a visual signal that playing golf helps overcome adversity.

“For folks like me from the South, mud is a beautiful thing. You ever seen some good Georgia red clay? Pretty to look at, but always leaves a mark. Any golfer from where I come from — say, a kid from Atlanta’s Zone 6 who saw Tiger and got inspired — can tell you, that stuff is gonna leave a stain on your kicks no matter how hard you try,” Eastside Golf Founder Olajuwon Ajanaku said.

Ranging in price from $50 to upwards of $200, the line is headlined by Air Jordan 1 low ($130) and Air Jordan 12 ($200) shoes. The former features a supple Midnight Navy upper with white overlays while Metallic Gold accents the sneaker on the top eyelets. A JUMPMAN strip on the medial and lateral sides alongside a salmon liner completes the flashy design. Highlights in the neutral colorway model 12 include Metallic Gold accents and a Burnt Sunrise outsole with a “mud-splatter” finish, a metaphor that you can overcome the messiest of trials and tribulations.

Both shoes have Eastside Golf branding and come with a special edition hangtag and custom shoebox.

(Courtesy of Nike) (Courtesy of Nike)

As golf undergoes a cultural renaissance, Eastside Golf is on a mission to be a part of the movement making space for a fresh and inclusive rebrand. This aligns with its ideology that forming authentic experiences can inspire a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future inclusive of all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses.

Select pieces from the second Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf collection are available for purchase on eastsidegolf.com. The full On Course capsule drops Nov. 12 on nike.com.

