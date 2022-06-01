The Jonas Brothers are Rewarding Their Day-Ones

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas are offering subscription-based perks to their most ardent supporters, complete with unique access and experiences.

Assume the Jonas Brothers are busy until proven otherwise.

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas announced Tuesday that they have upped their fan engagement efforts through the subscription service Scriber. PerVariety, $5 per month will earn dedicated fans access to “unique, behind-the-scenes videos and updates” as well as the opportunity to “enter contests to win exclusive experiences and rewards.”

The smartphone-based platform, founded last year, is restricted to U.S. users, who can text “GO” to 1-844-228-4544 to begin their subscription. Scriber operates purely through SMS.

Fans of the JoBros can potentially receive an instant return on their small investment, as access to the pop chart-toppers’ Pawn Shop in Las Vegas is up for grabs.

This is the latest example of the Jonas Brothers’ growing portfolio outside of music. Joe Jonas partnered with Peloton for the YouTube series “On the Leaderboard” in April. Nick is currently starring on NBC competition series Dancing With Myself, which premiered Tuesday night, and Kevin Jonas is co-hosting ABC’s new reality series Claim to Fame with the youngest Jonas sibling, Frankie.

The trio released Happiness Begins, their fifth studio album, in June 2019 alongside their Happiness Begins Tour. Their most recent release was last September’s “Who’s In Your Head”.