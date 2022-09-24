It’s a heavyweight boxing throwdown with championship implications! Check out the latest Parker vs. Joyce odds and picks courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
There’s something Romantic-with-a-capital-R about heavyweight boxing, particularly from this side of the Atlantic Ocean. The When We Were Kings era is as bygone as ordering a pizza by speaking to someone on the phone, but there’s just something about two gigantic fellows wailing on each other in a nifty old well-lit square surrounded by flashbulbs, bloodlust, and probably Mario Lopez. And on Saturday, we’re going through those doors again.
It’s time to head to the northwest of England to watch the big boys lace ’em up and bang around: Welcome to Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker live from Manchester, a not-so-sneaky delight that pits the former — a 2016 Olympic silver medalist with an undefeated pro record and technical verve that belies his bulky build — against a former WBO world champion with KO credentials.
Ahead of the weekend’s heavyweight treat at the AO Arena featuring world championship implications, let’s dive into the finest Parker vs. Joyce odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big prediction for the fight.
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Odds to Win
Moneyline (Two-way)
Joe Joyce: -205
Joseph Parker: +158
Moneyline (Three-way)
Joyce: -200
Parker: +155
Draw: +2000
Parker vs. Joyce Prop Bets
Method of victory props
Parker by KO/TKO: +550
Parker by points/decision: +290
Joyce by KO/TKO: +250
Joyce by points/decision: +150
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -166
No: +130
Round betting props
Joe Joyce to win in R1-R6: +650
Joe Joyce to win in R7-R12: +460
Joseph Parker to win in R1-R6: +1400
Joseph Parker to win in R7-R12: +1000
FanDuel special Parker vs. Joyce prop bets
Joyce to win by unanimous decision: +175
Either fighter to be knocked down in Rounds 1-3: +320
Parker to win by unanimous decision: +360
Joyce to be knocked down AND win on points: +700
Parker to be knocked down AND win on points: +700
Both fighters to be knocked down AND fight goes the distance: +900
Joyce to win by split decision: +1100
Joyce to win by majority decision: +1400
Parker to win by split decision: +1900
Both Fighters to be knocked down AND Parker to win in Rounds 10-12: +8000
Joyce to win in the last minute of Round 12: +8500
Parker to win in the last minute of Round 12: +10000
