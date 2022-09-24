It’s a heavyweight boxing throwdown with championship implications! Check out the latest Parker vs. Joyce odds and picks courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s something Romantic-with-a-capital-R about heavyweight boxing, particularly from this side of the Atlantic Ocean. The When We Were Kings era is as bygone as ordering a pizza by speaking to someone on the phone, but there’s just something about two gigantic fellows wailing on each other in a nifty old well-lit square surrounded by flashbulbs, bloodlust, and probably Mario Lopez. And on Saturday, we’re going through those doors again.

It’s time to head to the northwest of England to watch the big boys lace ’em up and bang around: Welcome to Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker live from Manchester, a not-so-sneaky delight that pits the former — a 2016 Olympic silver medalist with an undefeated pro record and technical verve that belies his bulky build — against a former WBO world champion with KO credentials.

Ahead of the weekend’s heavyweight treat at the AO Arena featuring world championship implications, let’s dive into the finest Parker vs. Joyce odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big prediction for the fight.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Joe Joyce: -205

Joseph Parker: +158

Moneyline (Three-way)

Joyce: -200

Parker: +155

Draw: +2000

Parker vs. Joyce Prop Bets

Method of victory props

Parker by KO/TKO: +550

Parker by points/decision: +290

Joyce by KO/TKO: +250

Joyce by points/decision: +150

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -166

No: +130

Round betting props

Joe Joyce to win in R1-R6: +650

Joe Joyce to win in R7-R12: +460

Joseph Parker to win in R1-R6: +1400

Joseph Parker to win in R7-R12: +1000

FanDuel special Parker vs. Joyce prop bets

Joyce to win by unanimous decision: +175

Either fighter to be knocked down in Rounds 1-3: +320

Parker to win by unanimous decision: +360

Joyce to be knocked down AND win on points: +700

Parker to be knocked down AND win on points: +700

Both fighters to be knocked down AND fight goes the distance: +900

Joyce to win by split decision: +1100

Joyce to win by majority decision: +1400

Parker to win by split decision: +1900

Both Fighters to be knocked down AND Parker to win in Rounds 10-12: +8000

Joyce to win in the last minute of Round 12: +8500

Parker to win in the last minute of Round 12: +10000

