Jazz Chisholm: The Red Carpet Interview

There’s only one Jazz Chisholm. One of the best personalities in all of baseball shares his thoughts with Boardroom on the red carpet.

Jazz Chisholm is what’s right with baseball. He’s a 24-year-old native of the Bahamas who brings style, passion, flair, joy, and excitement to the game.

Though currently injured, the Miami Marlins infielder has 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases in just 60 games this season, more than earning him his first All-Star appearance.

No MLB player would’ve been able pull off the outfit Jazz wore at the All-Star red carpet last week at L.A. Live — a double-breasted cream-colored suit with no shirt underneath, oozing confidence and swag. Boardroom chatted with Chisholm about Los Angeles, what he’d be doing if not for baseball and how he’d change the game if he were in charge.

What are you wearing?

Honestly, this is a custom suit by my tailor. He made it himself, but it’s my secret tailor so I’m gonna keep it a secret for right now. I’ll tell you my jewelry, AJ’s Jewelry.

What’s the All-Star experience like in L.A.? It seems like you’re at home.

This is crazy for me. I love L.A. I’ve always been out here. I’ve loved coming out here as a player. It’s amazing to be out here just for the All-Star Game and a great experience in one of the greatest cities in the nation.

What’s your favorite road city?

L.A. or Atlanta.



What would you do if you weren’t a baseball player?

Ooh, I’d be playing football, basketball, or running track and field, probably.



If you were MLB commissioner for a day, what’s the first thing you’d change?

Put back in the good baseballs.