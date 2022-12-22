Jaguars vs. Jets Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 16

A matchup that nobody thought would have playoff implications going into the season definitely does as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Mike White Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Despite a peculiar roster construction and having the NFL‘s fourth-youngest team, the Jags have won four of six. That includes overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Dallas on Sunday with a walkoff pick six, bringing them within a game of Tennessee for the AFC South lead and putting them a game behind New York and New England in the AFC wild card hunt.

The Jets were flying high at 5-2, but a series of close losses and a sputtering offense under Wilson — one that improved when White replaced him due to injury — has led to three straight losses and five defeats in their last seven to crash back to earth. The winner Thursday at a rainy Meadowlands will have a significant tiebreaker edge down the stretch. Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the Jaguars vs. Jets odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs Jets Odds: NFL Week 16

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 22 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : New York Jets -1.5 (-115) / Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5 (-105)

: New York Jets -1.5 (-115) / Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5 (-105) Moneyline : New York Jets (-130) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+110)

: New York Jets (-130) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+110) Over/Under: OVER 37.5 (-104) / UNDER 37.5 (-118)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Travis Etienne: +650

+650 Zonovan Knight: +650

+650 Garrett Wilson: +950

+950 Christian Kirk: +1100

+1100 Zay Jones: +1200

+1200 Elijah Moore: +1300

+1300 Evan Engram: +1400

+1400 Michael Carter: +1400

+1400 Corey Davis: +1700

+1700 Trevor Lawrence: +2100

+2100 Ty Conklin: +2100

Anytime TD Scorer

Travis Etienne: +130

+130 Zonovan Knight: +145

+145 Garrett Wilson: +220

+220 Christian Kirk: +260

+260 Elijah Moore: +320

+320 Zay Jones: +330

+330 Evan Engram: +340

+340 Michael Carter: +390

+390 Corey Davis: +440

+440 Ty Conklin: +500

+500 Trevor Lawrence: +550

To Score 2+ Touchdowns

Travis Etienne: +700

+700 Zonovan Knight: +850

+850 Garrett Wilson: +1400

+1400 Christian Kirk: +1600

+1600 Elijah Moore: +2400

+2400 Zay Jones: +2600

+2600 Evan Engram: +2600

+2600 Michael Carter: +3900

+3900 Corey Davis: +3900

+3900 Trevor Lawrence: +4800

+4800 Ty Conklin: +5500

Top Jaguars vs Jets Over/Unders

Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 212.5

212.5 Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+148), Under 1.5 (-192)

Over 1.5 (+148), Under 1.5 (-192) Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 20.5 (+102), Under 20.5 (-136)

Over 20.5 (+102), Under 20.5 (-136) Zach Wilson passing yards: 197.5

197.5 Zach Wilson passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186)

Over 0.5 (-245), Under 0.5 (+186) Zach Wilson pass completions: 16.5

16.5 Travis Etienne rushing yards: 71.5

71.5 Zonovan Knight rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 12.5

12.5 Zach Wilson rushing yards: 11.5

11.5 Garrett Wilson receiving yards: 54.5

54.5 Christian Kirk receiving yards: 48.5

48.5 Zay Jones receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Evan Engram receiving yards: 38.5

38.5 Ty Conklin receiving yards: 21.5

21.5 Marvin Jones receiving yards: 19.5

19.5 Travis Etienne receiving yards: 14.5

14.5 CJ Uzomah receiving yards: 8.5

Top Player Props

Zach Wilson to rush for 20+ yards AND New York win: +400

+400 Zach Wilson to complete 20+ passes AND New York win: +440

+440 Ty Conklin to have 5+ receptions AND New York win: +600

+600 Trevor Lawrence to complete 25+ passes AND Jacksonville win: +630

+630 Trevor Lawrence to rush for 25+ yards AND Jacksonville win: +800

+800 Travis Etienne to have 5+ receptions AND Jacksonville win: +800

