Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13 (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The first of two NFL divisional round games on Saturday features Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit and four first half interceptions from Lawrence last week to somehow beat the Chargers 31-30 on a last-second field goal. Jacksonville has come a long way from its 3-14 season in 2021 and will look for its improbable run to continue.

Kansas City earned a bye as the AFC’s top seed and is seeking a fifth-straight trip to the conference championship game. A showing similar to their 27-17 home win over the Jags on Nov. 13 would certainly do the trick. Heading into this AFC postseason showdown, let’s check out all the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Divisional Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 20

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-115) / Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-105)

: Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-115) / Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-105) Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs (-490) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+380)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-490) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+380) Over/Under: OVER 52.5 (-115) / UNDER 45.5 (-105)

Chiefs vs. Jags Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: +650

+650 Jerick McKinnon: +650

+650 Isiah Pacheco: +750

+750 Travis Etienne: +900

+900 Juju Smith-Schuster: +1200

+1200 Kadarius Toney: +1400

+1400 Marquez Valdes-Scantling : +1400

: +1400 Christian Kirk: +1500

+1500 Zay Jones: +1600

+1600 Evan Engram: +1700

+1700 Patrick Mahomes: +1900

+1900 Trevor Lawrence: +2500

Anytime TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: -145

-145 Jerick McKinnon: -125

-125 Travis Etienne: -110

-110 Isiah Pacheco: +100

+100 Juju Smith-Schuster: +170

+170 Christian Kirk: +185

+185 Zay Jones: +200

+200 Kadarius Toney: +210

+210 Evan Engram: +220

+220 Marquez Valdes-Scantling : +220

: +220 Patrick Mahomes: +310

+310 Marvin Jones: +370

To Score 2+ TDs

Travis Kelce: +390

+390 Jerick McKinnon: +430

+430 Travis Etienne: +500

+500 Isiah Pacheco: +500

+500 Juju Smith-Schuster: +1000

+1000 Christian Kirk: +1100

+1100 Kadarius Toney: +1200

+1200 Zay Jones: +1300

+1300 Marquez Valdes-Scantling : +1500

: +1500 Evan Engram: +1700

+1700 Patrick Mahomes: +2600

+2600 Marvin Jones: +3200

Top Jaguars-Chiefs Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 310.5

310.5 Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-146)

Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-146) Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 26.5 (-122), Under 26.5 (-108)

Over 26.5 (-122), Under 26.5 (-108) Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 250.5

250.5 Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-114), Under 1.5 (-118)

Over 1.5 (-114), Under 1.5 (-118) Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 23.5 (-125), Under 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-125), Under 23.5 (-106) Travis Etienne rushing yards: 69.5

69.5 Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Jerick McKinnon rushing yards: 25.5

25.5 Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: 25.5

25.5 Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 16.5

16.5 Travis Kelce receiving yards: 81.5

81.5 Christian Kirk receiving yards: 65.5

65.5 Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 Zay Jones receiving yards: 53.5

53.5 Evan Engram receiving yards: 47.5

47.5 Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 34.5

34.5 Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 31.5

31.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 30.5

30.5 Marvin Jones receiving yards: 27.5

27.5 Travis Etienne receiving yards: Over 19.5 (-125), Under 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-125), Under 19.5 (-106) Noah Grey receiving yards: Over 15.5 (-118), Under 15.5 (-112)

Over 15.5 (-118), Under 15.5 (-112) Isiah Pacheco receiving yards: 7.5

7.5 Jamal Agnew receiving yards: 4.5

Top Jaguars vs. Chiefs Game Prop Parlays

Kansas City -9.5 AND OVER 51.5: +240

+240 Jacksonville +9.5 AND OVER 51.5: +250

+250 Jacksonville +9.5 AND UNDER 51.5: +280

+280 Kansas City -9.5 AND UNDER 51.5: +290

