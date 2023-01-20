Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook get you ready for this weekend’s Divisional Round with all the odds and props around the Jaguars-Chiefs showdown.
The first of two NFL divisional round games on Saturday features Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit and four first half interceptions from Lawrence last week to somehow beat the Chargers 31-30 on a last-second field goal. Jacksonville has come a long way from its 3-14 season in 2021 and will look for its improbable run to continue.
Kansas City earned a bye as the AFC’s top seed and is seeking a fifth-straight trip to the conference championship game. A showing similar to their 27-17 home win over the Jags on Nov. 13 would certainly do the trick. Heading into this AFC postseason showdown, let’s check out all the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Divisional Round
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 20 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-115) / Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-490) / Jacksonville Jaguars (+380)
- Over/Under: OVER 52.5 (-115) / UNDER 45.5 (-105)
Chiefs vs. Jags Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: +650
- Jerick McKinnon: +650
- Isiah Pacheco: +750
- Travis Etienne: +900
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +1200
- Kadarius Toney: +1400
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1400
- Christian Kirk: +1500
- Zay Jones: +1600
- Evan Engram: +1700
- Patrick Mahomes: +1900
- Trevor Lawrence: +2500
Anytime TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: -145
- Jerick McKinnon: -125
- Travis Etienne: -110
- Isiah Pacheco: +100
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +170
- Christian Kirk: +185
- Zay Jones: +200
- Kadarius Toney: +210
- Evan Engram: +220
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +220
- Patrick Mahomes: +310
- Marvin Jones: +370
To Score 2+ TDs
- Travis Kelce: +390
- Jerick McKinnon: +430
- Travis Etienne: +500
- Isiah Pacheco: +500
- Juju Smith-Schuster: +1000
- Christian Kirk: +1100
- Kadarius Toney: +1200
- Zay Jones: +1300
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1500
- Evan Engram: +1700
- Patrick Mahomes: +2600
- Marvin Jones: +3200
Top Jaguars-Chiefs Over/Unders
- Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 310.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-146)
- Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 26.5 (-122), Under 26.5 (-108)
- Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 250.5
- Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-114), Under 1.5 (-118)
- Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 23.5 (-125), Under 23.5 (-106)
- Travis Etienne rushing yards: 69.5
- Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 50.5
- Jerick McKinnon rushing yards: 25.5
- Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: 25.5
- Trevor Lawrence rushing yards: 16.5
- Travis Kelce receiving yards: 81.5
- Christian Kirk receiving yards: 65.5
- Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 56.5
- Zay Jones receiving yards: 53.5
- Evan Engram receiving yards: 47.5
- Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 34.5
- Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 31.5
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 30.5
- Marvin Jones receiving yards: 27.5
- Travis Etienne receiving yards: Over 19.5 (-125), Under 19.5 (-106)
- Noah Grey receiving yards: Over 15.5 (-118), Under 15.5 (-112)
- Isiah Pacheco receiving yards: 7.5
- Jamal Agnew receiving yards: 4.5
Top Jaguars vs. Chiefs Game Prop Parlays
- Kansas City -9.5 AND OVER 51.5: +240
- Jacksonville +9.5 AND OVER 51.5: +250
- Jacksonville +9.5 AND UNDER 51.5: +280
- Kansas City -9.5 AND UNDER 51.5: +290
