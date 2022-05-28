The tradition is renewed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Get set for the 2022 edition of the race with the latest Indy 500 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last year, the legendary Hélio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 — exactly 20 years after his first — tying the all-time record already jointly held by AJ Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr.

As the 2022 edition of the Indy 500 returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, however, the Brazilian auto racing icon is not the top pick to win. With an absolutely blazing qualifying session having already come and gone this week, Castroneves has to claim a starting spot all the way back in row nine in the 27th position on the grid. But in the run for the most famous milk jug in sports, miracles can happen.

With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Indy 500 odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel 2022 Indianapolis 500 Betting Odds

Scott Dixon: +650

Alex Palou: +650

Colton Herta: +900

Scott McLaughlin: +1000

Josef Newgarden: +1000

Patricio O’Ward: +1200

Will Power: +1300

Rinus Veekay: +1500

Marcus Ericsson: +1700

Helio Castroneves: +1900

Alexander Rossi: +2000

Takuma Sato: +2200

Tony Kanaan: +2400

Jimmie Johnson: +2400

Graham Rahal: +2600

Ed Carpenter: +2600

Felix Rosenqvist: +2800

Simon Pagenaud: +2800

Romain Grosjean: +3000

Juan Pablo Montoya: +3000

Kyle Kirkwood: +5000

Conor Daly: +5000

Marco Andretti: +5000

Santino Ferrucci: +7000

Devlin Defrancesco: +7000

Christian Lundgaard: +7500

Jack Harvey+8000

Sage Karam: +11000

David Malukas: +11000

Callum Ilott: +14000

JR Hildebrand: +18000

Dalton Kellett: +20000