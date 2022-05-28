The tradition is renewed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Get set for the 2022 edition of the race with the latest Indy 500 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Last year, the legendary Hélio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 — exactly 20 years after his first — tying the all-time record already jointly held by AJ Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr.
As the 2022 edition of the Indy 500 returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, however, the Brazilian auto racing icon is not the top pick to win. With an absolutely blazing qualifying session having already come and gone this week, Castroneves has to claim a starting spot all the way back in row nine in the 27th position on the grid. But in the run for the most famous milk jug in sports, miracles can happen.
With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Indy 500 odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel 2022 Indianapolis 500 Betting Odds
Betting odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook to get the latest figures in real time.
Scott Dixon: +650
Alex Palou: +650
Colton Herta: +900
Scott McLaughlin: +1000
Josef Newgarden: +1000
Patricio O’Ward: +1200
Will Power: +1300
Rinus Veekay: +1500
Marcus Ericsson: +1700
Helio Castroneves: +1900
Alexander Rossi: +2000
Takuma Sato: +2200
Tony Kanaan: +2400
Jimmie Johnson: +2400
Graham Rahal: +2600
Ed Carpenter: +2600
Felix Rosenqvist: +2800
Simon Pagenaud: +2800
Romain Grosjean: +3000
Juan Pablo Montoya: +3000
Kyle Kirkwood: +5000
Conor Daly: +5000
Marco Andretti: +5000
Santino Ferrucci: +7000
Devlin Defrancesco: +7000
Christian Lundgaard: +7500
Jack Harvey+8000
Sage Karam: +11000
David Malukas: +11000
Callum Ilott: +14000
JR Hildebrand: +18000
Dalton Kellett: +20000