About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NIL & Student Athletes March 7, 2023
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg

UConn Freshman is Cold as Ice Ice Brady

Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Isuneh “Ice” Brady has filed an application to trademark Ice Ice Brady. She plans on using the trademark on clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

Stop. Collaborate and listen. UConn women’s basketball is back and one of its players has a brand new invention.

Or, several, actually, in the form of NIL apparel.

UConn freshman Isuneh “Ice” Brady has filed a trademark application for “Ice Ice Brady,” as noted by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Per the application, Brady intends to use the trademark on clothing, namely t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets/outerwear, socks, sweatpants, tank tops, shorts, pants, hats, and jerseys. The freshman forward’s website, iceicebrady.com, already features several items, including four different t-shirts and a hoodie.

Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, so she has not yet taken the court for the Huskies, who won the Big East championship Monday night. Her injury was an omen of things to come for UConn, who lost superstar Paige Bueckers for the season shortly after that and had to deal with so many injuries throughout the campaign that it even had to postpone a game against DePaul because it did not have enough available players.

Next season, Brady plans to take the court alongside a (hopefully) much healthier Husky squad. She was the No. 5 recruit in her class and a 2022 McDonald’s All-American.

Even though she hasn’t played a game yet, Brady has been active in the NIL space. She signed a deal with Dunkin Donuts in 2022 and has been an active #TeamDunkin member on social media. Brady is not the first player on this UConn roster to trademark her nickname, either. Bueckers did the same for “Paige Buckets” shortly after NIL came into effect in 2021.

Despite the injuries to Brady, Bueckers, and seemingly everyone else, UConn is still poised for a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will learn their fate on Selection Sunday, March 12.

More NIL:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

UConn HuskiesTrademarkIce BradyMarch Madness
About The Author
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg is an editor and writer at Boardroom. He came to the brand in 2021 with a decade of experience in sports journalism, primarily covering college basketball at SB Nation as a writer, reporter, and blog manager. In a previous life, he worked as a social media strategist and copywriter, handling accounts ranging from sports retail to luxury hotels and financial technology. Though he has mastered the subtweet, he kindly requests you @ him next time.