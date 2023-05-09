IBM watsonx: IBM’s New AI Platform for Enterprises

IBM announced its new AI offering for businesses, a collaboration with Hugging Face, and much more at its annual conference this week.

During its annual Think Conference on Tuesday, IBM introduced a new artificial intelligence and data platform dubbed IBM watsonx.

IBM’s new AI platform offers a studio, data store, and a governance toolkit for foundation models and generative AI. IBM watsonx is working to put a complete technology stack of AI tools in one place to run across any cloud environment. IBM launched this new effort to help enterprises quickly scale and adapt AI to everyday business practices.

“With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever,” IBM Charma and CEO Arvind Krishna said in an official news release. “Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient. We built IBM watsonx for the needs of enterprises, so that clients can be more than just users, they can become AI advantaged. With IBM watsonx, clients can quickly train and deploy custom AI capabilities across their entire business, all while retaining full control of their data.”

Enterprises interested in tapping IBM watsonx will have access to the platform’s toolset, tech, infrastructure, and consulting expertise to develop or adapt AI models that leverage their own data. IBM watsonx users can then deploy these AI models. IBM is set to open the availability of its new AI platform in July.

This wasn’t the only big announcement coming out of the Think Conference this week. IBM also announced a new collaboration with Hugging Face, an AI and machine learning tool developer, to allow the Thirty Five Ventures-backed company to bring some of its offerings to IBM watsonx.

“To benefit from the latest AI capabilities, enterprises want to build on open-source machine learning: open-source models trained on accessible datasets that can run within a secure environment with compliance and proper data governance,” Hugging Face CEO and Co-founder Clem Delangue said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with IBM to deliver a top-tier developer experience based on Hugging Face open-source and community-driven machine learning, within the new watsonx platform offering the enterprise-readiness and trustworthiness of IBM.”

IBM is hyper-focused on driving AI adoption, announcing more offerings throughout its business to deliver on that. Another notable biz expansion includes IBM Consulting’s announcement of a new Center of Excellence that welcomes more than 1,000 generate AI experts to build IBM watsonx practices and help clients deploy the AI platform within their businesses. IBM also shared a new study that reveals seven trends shaping business, including generative AI, the metaverse, digital products, and more.