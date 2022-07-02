Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Prediction & Picks

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Get set for Saturday’s featherweight title fight at UFC 276 with the latest odds, predictions, and picks at FanDuel Sportsbook for Holloway vs. Volkanovski 3.

Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 276: Featherweight Championship Bout

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (24-1-0, 12 KO’s, 3 Submissions) vs. Max “Blessed” Holloway (23-6-0, 10 KO’s, 2 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Fight Time: This will be one of the fights on the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. EST.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV

Coverage: Pay Per View

Holloway vs. Volkanovski Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline (3-way):

Alexander Volkanovski: (-205)

Max Holloway: (+158)

Draw: (+5000)

Moneyline (2-way):

Alexander Volkanovski: -200

Max Holloway: +154

Method of Victory:

Volkanovski by KO/TKO: (+380)

Volkanovski by Points: (+115)

Volkanovski by Submission: (+1400)

Holloway by KO/TKO: (+600)

Holloway by Points: (+310)

Holloway by Submission: (+2000)

Holloway vs. Volkanovski Prediction

Winner: Alexander Volkanovski (71%)

Method of Victory: Decision (79%)

Volkanovski vs. Holloway Betting Trends & Stats

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Chan Sung Jung by TKO in his most recent fight on April 9, 2022.

by TKO in his most recent fight on April 9, 2022. Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision in his most recent fight on Nov. 13, 2021.

by unanimous decision in his most recent fight on Nov. 13, 2021. Volkanovski averages 6.63 significant strikes landed per minute with a 57% accuracy rate.

significant strikes landed per minute with a accuracy rate. Holloway averages 7.38 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47% accuracy rate.

significant strikes landed per minute with a accuracy rate. Volkanovski averages 3.32 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 60% defense rate.

significant strikes absorbed per minute with a defense rate. Holloway averages 4.69 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 60% defense rate.

significant strikes absorbed per minute with a defense rate. Volkanovski averages 1.95 takedowns per 15 minutes.

takedowns per 15 minutes. Holloway has an 84% takedown defense rate.

— Larry Rupp

