Highest MLS Team Salaries of 2022

Who’s got the biggest payroll on the books in Major League Soccer? Who’s spending the least on payroll? You have questions, and Boardroom has answers.

Earlier this month, the Major League Soccer Players Association released its annual rundown of player salaries on the books for 2022. At the top of the list? Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, whose contract guarantees him more than $8 million this season with the Chicago Fire.

That got us thinking. Going beyond individual players, which MLS teams are spending the most on players this year from the top of their rosters to the bottom?

Boardroom zipped through the latest figures from the MLSPA to answer exactly that. Below, check out the biggest MLS payrolls from No. 1 to No. 28 by total compensation, plus the highest-paid player for each team.

2022 MLS Payrolls by Team

Dollar figures via MLSPA 2022 Salary Guide. Team payrolls are rounded to the nearest $10,000.

1. Atlanta United: $20,990,000

2022 highest-paid player: Josef Martínez, $4,141,667

2. LA Galaxy: $20,130,000

2022 highest-paid player: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, $6,000,000

3. Inter Miami: $18,880,000

2022 highest-paid player: Gonzalo Higuaín, $5,793,750

4. New England Revolution: $18,140,000

2022 highest-paid player: Jozy Altidore, $4,264,963

5. Chicago Fire: $17,650,000

2022 highest-paid player: Xherdan Shaquiri, $8,153,000

6. Seattle Sounders: $16,980,000

2022 highest-paid player: Nicolás Lodeiro, $3,256,667

7. NYCFC: $15,540,000

2022 highest-paid player: Thiago Martins, $1,962,000

8. Toronto FC: $15,210,000

2022 highest-paid player: Alejandro Pozuelo, $4,693,000.00

9. FC Dallas: $15,030,000

2022 highest-paid player: Franco Jara, $3,227,000

10. Columbus Crew: $14,980,000

2022 highest-paid player: Lucas Zelarayán, $3,700,000

In 2022, the Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players experienced double digit growth from $397,753 in 2021 ➡️ $438,728 in 2022.



This marks the 11th consecutive year of growth. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Nv5gU8I2gU — MLSPA (@MLSPA) May 17, 2022

11. LAFC: $14,560,000

2022 highest-paid player: Carlos Vela, $4,050,000.00

12. FC Cincinnati: $13,790,000

2022 highest-paid player: Luciano Acosta, $2,222,854

13. Austin FC: $13,750,000

2022 highest-paid player: Sebastian Druissi, $2,317,000

14. Sporting Kansas City: $13,630,000

2022 highest-paid player: Alan Pulido, $2,200,000

15. CF Montréal: $12,920,000

2022 highest-paid player: Victor Wanyama, $3,091,667

16. Minnesota United: $12,840,000

2022 highest-paid player: Adrien Hunou, $2,687,702

17. DC United: $12,480,000

2022 highest-paid player: Edison Flores, $1,733,000

18. Vancouver Whitecaps: $11,950,000

2022 highest-paid player: Ryan Gauld, $2,265,000

19. Philadelphia Union: $11,810,000

2022 highest-paid player: Mikael Uhre, $1,582,500

20. New York Red Bulls: $11,730,000

2022 highest-paid player: Ashley Fletcher, $1,569,750

A League-wide analysis of the salary data shows salaries for players in roster spots four through 18 grew on average more than 10% per year over the last five years.📊 pic.twitter.com/LHHqY11yjM — MLSPA (@MLSPA) May 17, 2022

21. Nashville SC: $11,710,000

2022 highest-paid player: Hany Mukhtar, $1,637,500

22.Houston Dynamo: $11,550,000

2022 highest-paid player: Sebastián Ferreira, $1,970,200

23. San Jose Earthquakes: $11,540,000

2022 highest-paid player: Jamiro, Monteiro, $1,293,500

24. Orlando City: $11,510,000

2022 highest-paid player: Ercan Cara, $1,860,000

25. Colorado Rapids: $11,390,000

2022 highest-paid player: Gyasi Zardes, $1,550,000

26. Portland Timbers: $11,310,000

2022 highest-paid player: Yimmy Chará, $1,803,000

27. Charlotte FC: $10,710,000

2022 highest-paid player: Karol Świderski, $2,258,000

28. Real Salt Lake: $10,470,000

2022 highest-paid player: Damir Kreilach, $1,550,000