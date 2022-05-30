Highest MLS Team Salaries of 2022

Who’s got the biggest payroll on the books in Major League Soccer? Who’s spending the least on payroll? You have questions, and Boardroom has answers.
Earlier this month, the Major League Soccer Players Association released its annual rundown of player salaries on the books for 2022. At the top of the list? Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, whose contract guarantees him more than $8 million this season with the Chicago Fire.
That got us thinking. Going beyond individual players, which MLS teams are spending the most on players this year from the top of their rosters to the bottom?
Boardroom zipped through the latest figures from the MLSPA to answer exactly that. Below, check out the biggest MLS payrolls from No. 1 to No. 28 by total compensation, plus the highest-paid player for each team.
2022 MLS Payrolls by Team
Dollar figures via MLSPA 2022 Salary Guide. Team payrolls are rounded to the nearest $10,000.
1. Atlanta United: $20,990,000
2022 highest-paid player: Josef Martínez, $4,141,667
2. LA Galaxy: $20,130,000
2022 highest-paid player: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, $6,000,000
3. Inter Miami: $18,880,000
2022 highest-paid player: Gonzalo Higuaín, $5,793,750
4. New England Revolution: $18,140,000
2022 highest-paid player: Jozy Altidore, $4,264,963
5. Chicago Fire: $17,650,000
2022 highest-paid player: Xherdan Shaquiri, $8,153,000
6. Seattle Sounders: $16,980,000
2022 highest-paid player: Nicolás Lodeiro, $3,256,667
7. NYCFC: $15,540,000
2022 highest-paid player: Thiago Martins, $1,962,000
8. Toronto FC: $15,210,000
2022 highest-paid player: Alejandro Pozuelo, $4,693,000.00
9. FC Dallas: $15,030,000
2022 highest-paid player: Franco Jara, $3,227,000
10. Columbus Crew: $14,980,000
2022 highest-paid player: Lucas Zelarayán, $3,700,000
In 2022, the Average Base Salary for Senior Roster Non-Designated Players experienced double digit growth from $397,753 in 2021 ➡️ $438,728 in 2022.— MLSPA (@MLSPA) May 17, 2022
This marks the 11th consecutive year of growth. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Nv5gU8I2gU
11. LAFC: $14,560,000
2022 highest-paid player: Carlos Vela, $4,050,000.00
12. FC Cincinnati: $13,790,000
2022 highest-paid player: Luciano Acosta, $2,222,854
13. Austin FC: $13,750,000
2022 highest-paid player: Sebastian Druissi, $2,317,000
14. Sporting Kansas City: $13,630,000
2022 highest-paid player: Alan Pulido, $2,200,000
15. CF Montréal: $12,920,000
2022 highest-paid player: Victor Wanyama, $3,091,667
16. Minnesota United: $12,840,000
2022 highest-paid player: Adrien Hunou, $2,687,702
17. DC United: $12,480,000
2022 highest-paid player: Edison Flores, $1,733,000
18. Vancouver Whitecaps: $11,950,000
2022 highest-paid player: Ryan Gauld, $2,265,000
19. Philadelphia Union: $11,810,000
2022 highest-paid player: Mikael Uhre, $1,582,500
20. New York Red Bulls: $11,730,000
2022 highest-paid player: Ashley Fletcher, $1,569,750
A League-wide analysis of the salary data shows salaries for players in roster spots four through 18 grew on average more than 10% per year over the last five years.📊 pic.twitter.com/LHHqY11yjM— MLSPA (@MLSPA) May 17, 2022
21. Nashville SC: $11,710,000
2022 highest-paid player: Hany Mukhtar, $1,637,500
22.Houston Dynamo: $11,550,000
2022 highest-paid player: Sebastián Ferreira, $1,970,200
23. San Jose Earthquakes: $11,540,000
2022 highest-paid player: Jamiro, Monteiro, $1,293,500
24. Orlando City: $11,510,000
2022 highest-paid player: Ercan Cara, $1,860,000
25. Colorado Rapids: $11,390,000
2022 highest-paid player: Gyasi Zardes, $1,550,000
26. Portland Timbers: $11,310,000
2022 highest-paid player: Yimmy Chará, $1,803,000
27. Charlotte FC: $10,710,000
2022 highest-paid player: Karol Świderski, $2,258,000
28. Real Salt Lake: $10,470,000
2022 highest-paid player: Damir Kreilach, $1,550,000