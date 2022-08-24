HEIR Announces NBA Jam-style High School Tournament

18 high school athletes will compete in a 2-on-2 tournament as part of an NIL initiative from HEIR. The event will also include Web3 educational programming for participants.

HEIR Inc., a Web3 community platform co-created by Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey, will mix high school hoops, Web3, NIL, and 90s-era nostalgia next month in a single event.

NFT Jam will take place Sept. 9-10 in Atlanta and feature 18 top high school athletes competing in an NBA Jam style 2-on-2 full court tournament, featuring three minute quarters in the style of the iconic video game.

The participating athletes will all be HEIR NIL and Web3 brand ambassadors. That means they’ll have a collective free membership experience and fans will have access to autographed merch, members-only content, and tickets to the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following prospects are among those confirmed to participate:

PG Elliot Cadeau (2024, 10th-ranked prospect via ESPN)

SG Ja’Kobe Walter (2023, 17th-ranked, committed to Baylor)

PG Layden Blocker (2023, 27th-ranked, committed to Arkansas)

PF Corey Chest (2023, 70th-ranked, committed to LSU)

PF Tyler McKinley (2024, 49th-ranked)

SG Ryan Forrest (2023)

“As a company that is creating a platform for next-gen sports fans, we couldn’t be more excited to bring a first-of-its-kind experience to market and continue to onboard dynamic athletes and their communities into Web3.” Jeffrey Jordan said. “With these NIL partnerships, we are able to empower these high school student-athletes, and amplify our mission of jumping the Web2 to Web3 gap by converting sports fans into owners on the blockchain.”

On Sept. 9, the high school ballers will enter the Web23 House, where they’ll spend a day taking in Web3 educational programming. Then on Sept. 10, the Non-Fungible Tournament Jam tips off with teams of three competing in this unique 2-on-2 single elimination tourney where players are bound to be heating up and on fire like the iconic NBA Jam title.

“This inaugural class of NFT JAM student-athletes represents the next generation of the game,” Jordan said. “We can’t wait for sports fans to experience this unique, exciting and competitive full-court 2 vs 2 basketball format, while also educating these future college and NBA superstars about Web3 technology.”