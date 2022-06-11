Tiger Woods Tees Up Billionaire Status

Tiger Woods is a singular sensation. In the same week that it was revealed that he turned down a monumental amount of cash to join the LIV tour, Woods crossed the threshold into another exclusive club. Forbes revealed that Woods has achieved coveted billionaire status, joining LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only American athletes to earn the distinction.

Last year, Boardroom went deep on the business of Tiger.

Big 12 Expands as Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF Prepare to Join in 2023

The Big 12 is about to expand. The conference will welcome Houston, Cincinnati, and the University of Central Florida effective July 1, 2023. The three schools will defect from the American Athletic Conference, and will also be joined by BYU in the same year. The Big 12 shake-up overlaps with Oklahoma and Texas’s impending departure for the SEC, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

Xbox Gaming Coming to Samsung TVs

For years, rumors have percolated that Microsoft was crafting a relationship with Samsung. The companies revealed that Samsung TVs will enable Xbox gaming, without the need of a console. Much like a Roku, the technology will be enabled via an app and a $15/month subscription fee – allowing anyone to tap into their favorite games.

Stephen Curry Unveils 2974 Merch

Chef Curry cooked up one of the best games of his career last night, dropping 43 on a stunned Celtics squad. But he didn’t only show out on the court. Curry entered the tunnel wearing a new piece from his upcoming 2974 line, which will be made exclusively available to its NFT holders. The collection dropped to commemorate Steph’s passing of the all-time three-point record. Invitations will be released on Monday, June 13, unlocking access to the merch store, which will feature a new line inspired by his tattoos.

Grammys Add New Categories, Including Songwriter of the Year

The Grammys are pulling the curtain back on music production. The Recording Academy announced this week that it will add a number of new categories to its awards lineup. There will be five new awards: Songwriter of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Soundtrack for a Video Game or Interactive Media, Best Americana Music Performance, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. In total, the show will administer 91 awards, the highest total since 2010.

Phoenix Mercury Prepare for Official Brittney Griner Briefing

Bring BG home. This is the mantra that has been the sweeping undercurrent for the 2022 WNBA season. The Phoenix Mercury organization is preparing for an official briefing from The State Department on the status of BG’s current detainment in Russia. Griner was detained under allegations that she had drug paraphernalia in her possession as she prepared to leave the country, where she was playing for UMMC Yekaterinburg.