Sue Bird Nets Minority Stake in NY/NJ Gotham FC

Sue Bird is counting the final days of her legendary WNBA career. As she considers the next chapter, she is looking to stay close to women’s sports. She will move from the hardwood to the pitch, as NY/NJ Gotham FC’s newest minority owner. In her ownership role, Bird will act as a consultant and advisor to boost NY/NJ Gotham FC’s profile in local, national, and international markets. She’ll also collaborate with club leadership on initiatives to promote the team and support its players and community.

Harry Styles Drives Sony’s Surge to $2.38B Quarter

It’s been a banner year for music. We’ve been blessed with drops from the world’s biggest stars from Bad Bunny to Lizzo, Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar. As we dance our way through 2022, Sony Music had a huge quarter due in large part to meteoric sales from artists such as Harry Styles and Doja Cat. The company posted $2.38 billion in Quarter 2.

Charles Barkley to Stay at TNT after Dance with LIV Golf

The Round Mound of Rebound has never been one to stay away from controversy. This week, Charles Barkley expressed potential interest in walking away from his contract with Turner Sports for the LIV Tour, noting that the offer would have to be a mighty good one to make the move. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that discussions with the Saudi-backed golf tour fell through and Barkley will be back with Shaq and the boys next year. Barkley said in a statement: ““I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me…I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life.”

Texas Tech Women’s Hoopers Score $250K NIL Deal

The women of Texas Tech have secured a historic deal. The team partnered. with Level 13 to secure $250,000 – marking the highest NIL investment in a women’s basketball team. Each player will receive $25,000.

Nigel Sylvester Links with Moncler

Nigel Sylvester is a generational talent who constantly pushes the boundaries of professional biking. The BMX pro added a new endorsement deal with Moncler to his lengthy list, which includes BMW, Oakley, Jordan Brand, and so many more. Sylvester revealed a new collab with the high-end outdoor brand, hosting a behind-the-scenes, day-in-the-life experience. He marks the first-ever ambassador for Moncler Curators.

Boardroom’s Randall Williams recently sat down with Sylvester for a wide-ranging interview.

Bored & Hungry Takes Top Burger Prize

Earlier this year, Boardroom caught up with Bun B and Andy Nguyen to discuss their Web3-inspired restaurant Bored & Hungry. The delicious burgers made waves, and now the two took home the top prize on Good Morning America. Bored & Hungry was deemed “Ultimate Burger Spot” by the morning show.