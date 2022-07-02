Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe Tapped for Top Civilian Award

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, and this year’s recipients may be one of the most decorated groups of all time. President Joe Biden announced on Friday that Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe will be among this year’s recipients, which also includes Denzel Washington and a posthumous award for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Rapinoe spearheaded the USWNT’s quest for equal pay, while Biles courageously spoke out against the sexual abuse of former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The awards will be presented on July 7 at the White House.

Barcelona and Spotify Officially Unveil New Partnership

Camp Nou has a new look. The Barça home debuted sweeping new signage signaling the start of its strategic partnership with Spotify. The external billboards feature some of the men’s and women’s clubs’ signature faces such as Ansu Fati, Alexia Putellas, and Aitana Bonmati. The deal also includes a jersey sponsorship. Stateside, the club also commemorated the official launch of the sponsorship with a Times Square display.

Travis Scott and Dior Tease Upcoming Collab

Travis Scott has maintained a low profile since the devastating events at last year’s Astroworld. Last week, he appeared at the Billboard Music Awards and announced the upcoming launch of his newest Nike release. Now the Houston rapper has revealed stills from the Cactus Jack x Dior B713 collab. The skateboard-style shoe will drop on July 13 and includes a desert-inspired colorway. Scott is also expected to release new music this summer, following his scheduled performance at London’s iconic O2 Arena, set to take place in August.

Snapchat Steps into Next Chapter with Subscription Model

Snapchat has over 332 million daily users around the world. Now the social media platform is unveiling its next chapter. Users can opt into a subscription model for $3.99/month. The new offering enables users to customize their avatar and access new features before release. It will also allow users to view who has watched their stories more than once.

Marvel Enlists Raphael Saadiq for Upcoming Projects

Raphael Saadiq has one of the most impressive resumés in music. The Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, and producer has worked with nearly every major act in the game, from John Legend to Solange Knowles. In recent years, helped curate the pitch-perfect soundtrack for the hit HBO show Insecure. Now, he’s teaming up with Marvel to provide music direction for the upcoming ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Saadiq will provide the sonic backdrop inspired by the sounds of New York City.

Celtics Emerge as 2023 NBA Title Favorites with Brogdon Move

They’re still cleaning up the parade route in the Bay, but the rest of the NBA is locked on next season. With free agency steadily underway, the action is heating up. On Friday, the Boston Celtics picked up Malcolm Brogdon, sending their 2023 first-round pick and Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts to Indianapolis. The trade received rave reviews for the Celtics from basketball media, and FanDuel Sportsbook launched Boston to the top of favorites for next year’s title (+500). Could Brogdon be the missing piece to secure the Bean’s 18th banner? Time will tell.