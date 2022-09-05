Florida State Emerges Victorious, Despite LSU Comeback

College football season is in full swing – and the first full week of action did not disappoint. LSU pieced together an epic comeback against Florida State, capped by a 99-yard drive to come within one point. However, the Seminoles‘ special teams unit stepped up to lock in the win, blocking the extra point and taking home the win 24-23 at the Caesars Superdome.

Boardroom has all the details you need to know about Florida State head coach, Mike Norvell’s big-money contract.

OVO Goes Back to School with New Collection

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. OVO is celebrating the season with a new collection it’s calling “Collegiate.” The jacket comes in two colorways – black and yellow and grey and blue – and features the brand’s namesake, October’s Very Own. The drop also includes a simple Owl hat created in partnership with New Era.

Coco Gauff Sails into the Quarterfinals in Queens

Coco Gauff is having an incredible year. The 18-year-old graduated from high school and launched her signature shoe with New Balance, but on the court, she’s hitting her stride. Gauff beat China’s Zhang Shuai in straight sets to sail into Tuesday’s quarterfinal match at the US Open, where she is set to take on France’s Caroline Garcia.

Adele and Eminem Close in on an EGOT

This weekend marked the Creative Arts Emmys, which distribute the awards for the best in artistic and technical achievement. The two-day ceremony honored a wide range of winners, including Barack Obama, who took home a trophy for narrating Netflix’s Our Great National Parks. Adele and Eminem also walked away as winners. Adele won for her stunning One Night with Adele special, while the Detroit rapper won for his appearance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The two are now just one Tony short of the prestigious EGOT. The Primetime Emmys will take place on Sept. 12.

Jacob the Jeweler Pays Homage to Bitcoin with $350K Watch

Jacob the Jeweler represents peak luxury. Now he is honoring Bitcoin with a new watch design. The limited-edition Astronomia Solar Bitcoin will feature details that serve to nod to the cryptocurrency. The limited run will feature just 25 watches.

Uggs Steps into New Collab with McDonald’s

With the dropping temps, it is almost Uggs season. McDonald’s is drawing inspiration from its chicken nuggets for a new collab with the Australian company best known for its fuzzy footwear. “The Nuggies” are designed to look like the menu staple and will be given away to lucky winners in Australia.