Becky Hammon, Chelsea Gray Lift Las Vegas Aces to WNBA Title

Las Vegas has its first-ever professional title courtesy of the Aces. The team took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to secure a 3-1 record in the series and lock in the WNBA Championship. The victory capped Becky Hammon’s first season coaching the team, for which she also earned 2022 Coach of the Year honors. Chelsea Gray was crowned the Finals MVP, averaging 18.3 points per game in the Finals series. Hammon celebrated her team’s success, saying, “They’re unbelievable on the court, but they’re unbelievable humans, first and foremost.” The Aces previously won the league’s Commissioner’s Cup earlier this season.

Jaylen Brown Teams up with Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts for New Partnership

This offseason, rumors suggested that Jaylen Brown may be on his way out of Boston. However, with his future all but certain for the time being, Brown and his 7uice Foundation are teaming up with the Museum of Fine Arts to highlight the power of leadership. The partnership welcomed the presidential paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama to the museum and collaborated on an exhibit that highlighted over 2,500 leaders. Full details of the partnership are not available at this time.

Cameron Smith Takes Home LIV Title in Chicago

After defecting from the PGA Tour, Australia’s Cameron Smith added to his trophy case – and his bank account – this weekend. Smith won the LIV Tour’s most recent tournament in Chicago, just his second since he announced his departure from the PGA. Smith banked $4 million for the win, finishing three shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein.

Carlos Alcaraz Delivers Spain into the Davis Cup Finals

Just one week after lifting the US Open trophy, Carlos Alcaraz continues to make big moves in the tennis world. The 19-year-old outlasted Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon (6-4, 7-6[1]) to ensure that Spain will head home and take its place at the Davis Cup finals. The matches will take place in Málaga, Spain Nov. 22-27.

Curious about the Davis Cup? Boardroom has all the details on the international battle for country pride.

San Diego Wave Breaks NWSL Attendance Record

Invest in women. Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave set a new record this weekend, as the team drew 32,000 fans to see its match against Angel City FC at the brand new Snapdragon Stadium. The crowd eclipsed the previous record of 25,218 by nearly 7,000, posted by the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage back in 2019.

Volkswagen Prepares for Porsche’s Public Push with Increased Valuation

Porsche is getting ready to race out on its own. The luxury vehicle company, owned by Volkswagen, is expected to announce its IPO in the coming weeks. To prepare, Volkswagen revealed a higher-than-expected valuation, estimated somewhere between $70.1 and 75.1 billion. The news drove up shares of the parent company on Monday. The IPO is set to be the third highest in German history.

ESPN Sets New Records with Fantasy Numbers

With the dawn of the NFL season, millions of fans will play the role of owner and operator of a professional franchise. We’re talking about fantasy teams, of course. This year, ESPN reports that over 11 million people signed up for fantasy football on the platform, setting a new record.